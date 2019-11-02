Bajaj Auto Records 13 Per Cent Domestic Sales Decline In October 2019

Bajaj Auto registered a total of 4,63,208 units in October 2019 as against 5,06,699 units with 9 per cent negative sales growth

Bajaj Auto’s sales numbers for October 2019 are out and they show the decline in volume the brand has endured last month. In October 2019, the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer recorded a total of 2,78,776 units domestically and it led to YoY decline of 13 per cent. When compared to the same month in 2018, Bajaj posted 3,19,942 units of motorcycle sales.

The exports, on the other hand, declined by a marginal one per cent as 1,84,432 units were shipped against 1,86,757 units in October 2018. Taking the overall volumes into account, Bajaj Auto recorded 9 per cent sales drop as 4,63,208 units were recorded last month as against 5,06,699 units in October 2018. Only considering the motorcycle sales last month in India, Bajaj sold 2,42,516 units with YoY decline of 14 per cent.

On the export side, Bajaj shipped 1,56,397 units as against 1,51,403 units with 3 per cent sales increase. The cumulative motorcycle and commercial vehicle sales stood at 3,98,913 units and 64,295 units with YoY slump of 8 per cent and 13 per cent respectively. In the Financial Year 2019-20, Bajaj has tallied up 28,83,973 units as against 30,72,784 units during the same period last FY (April to October).

It must be noted that Bajaj reported consolidated profit after tax at just over 1,500 crore for Q2 FY2020. Bajaj recently unveiled the Chetak electric scooter and it will go on sale in January 2020. It will mark the brand’s entry into the scooter space after nearly a decade of absence.

The Chetak EV is expected to be priced around Rs. 1.25 lakh (on-road) and expect it to not target big volumes at least initially. Carrying a retro design theme as its legendary predecessor, the Chetak Electric has an upright relaxed riding position and an all-digital instrument cluster with connective features. It will be offered in six colour choices and gets two riding modes: Eco and Sport.

With the Eco mode, the riding range will be 95 km while on the Sport mode, it will be 85 km – both real world figures as the ARAI numbers are expected to be higher. At the 2019 EICMA show next week, Bajaj-owned KTM is expected to unveil a number of new motorcycles including the 390 Adventure that will likely go on sale in early 2020 in India.