Bajaj Auto Pips Ola Electric To Become Biggest EV Brand In India

The Dec 2024 sales data revealed that Bajaj Auto has overtaken Ola Electric with a market share of 25 per cent in the electric two-wheeler segment

Bajaj Auto has pipped Ola Electric in Dec 2024 monthly sales to become the biggest EV brand in the Indian market. The data at the Vahan portal revealed that Bajaj Auto had a market share of 25 per cent in the electric two-wheeler segment in India, which is up by 3 per cent from November 2024. Ola Electric is facing a lot of heat from Bajaj as well as TVS in the electric scooter segment due to the newly introduced low-cost products. The Bengaluru-based EV brand’s market share declined from 24 per cent (Nov 2024) to 19 per cent in Dec 2024.

Ather Energy’s market share also saw a growth of 3 per cent from 11 per cent in Nov 2024 to 14 per cent in Dec 2024. However, TVS Motor Company maintained its existing tally of 23 per cent. Hero MotoCorp, on the other hand, witnessed a steep loss of 5 per cent in Dec 2024 and its market share reached an all-time low of 1 per cent from 6 per cent.

Ola Electric recently launched four affordable electric scooters for gig workers with portable battery packs in the form of Gig, Gig+, S1 Z and S1 Z+ in the domestic market. These e-scooters were priced between Rs 39,999-64,999 (ex-showroom). In addition, the company recently added 800 new dealerships across the country, taking the total count to 4000 stores.

Bajaj Auto also launched the Chetak 35 series in the country while making a tall claim that the new e-scooter range is not only equipped with modern features but will also save 45 per cent, subsequently resulting in bigger margins. Bajaj Chetak 35 was introduced in three variants namely 3501, 3502 and 3503. The company announced the price of 3501 and 3502 while 3503 price is not revealed as of now.

TVS Motor Company is also working towards increasing its EV footprint across the country by inaugurating new dealerships for the iQube. It already has 250 EV-only showrooms, apart from the 4000 standard dealerships. The brand is expected to launch a brand spanking new electric scooter, apparently the Jupiter EV, by March 2025 in India. It has been learnt that the new TVS e-scooter could debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 on Jan 17.

Last but not least, Ather Energy is also expanding its touchpoints in Northern India. The company is experiencing strong EV demand from states like Gujarat and Maharashtra. Also, Ather Energy has today announced the launch of the 2025 450X in the domestic market. The standard variant, equipped with a 2.9 kWh battery pack, is priced at Rs. 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom) while the top-spec variant featuring the larger 3.7 kWh battery is Rs. 10,000 costlier.