Bajaj Auto Becomes World’s Most Valuable Two-Wheeler Brand

On the first day of 2021, Bajaj’s share price on NSE closed at Rs. 3,479 per share leading to a market capitalization of more than Rs. 1 lakh crore

Being the first company to cross a market capitalization of Rs. 1 lakh crore, Bajaj Auto has become the most valuable two-wheeler company in the world. On NSE yesterday, the Indian manufacturer’s share price closed at Rs. 3,479 per share and at this point the market capitalization stood at more than a lakh crore. It could not have come at a better time as Bajaj has hit the 75th year in business.

It has been said that the market capitalization of more than Rs. 1 lakh crore has not been achieved by any foreign two-wheeler company and is higher than every other local brand more crucially. Bajaj Auto has a strong presence in the domestic market and it exports to more than 70 countries across the globe. Moreover, the acquisition of KTM did help in making a big impact globally.

Early last year, Bajaj brought in the Husqvarna brand to India and is sold via KTM dealerships. The Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 are well received among Indian customers while after more than a decade of absence, Bajaj reentered the scooter space courtesy of the Chetak around the same time.

Just a while ago, Bajaj announced investing around Rs. 650 crore in a new facility in Chakan near Pune. It adheres to the premium range of two-wheelers and electric mobility solutions. In addition, Bajaj’s relationship with Triumph Motorcycles is considered to be a major breakthrough in the brand entering new segments in the near future.

Bajaj is the third largest two-wheeler producer in the world when looked into combined numbers and the largest in terms of three-wheeler production with factories in Chakan, Waluj and Pantnagar. The brand is the largest exporter of two-wheelers and three-wheelers from India as well as KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles are shipped to many developed markets.

In India, Bajaj is popular for its Pulsar range of motorcycles that extends from 125 cc to 220 cc. On the other hand, it also makes entry-level commuter motorcycles like Platina, CT100 and others.