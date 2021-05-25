Bajaj April 2021 Sales Model Wise – Platina, CT100, Pulsar, Avenger, Chetak

Bajaj registered 1,26,570 units in the month of April 2021 as against 1,81,393 units with 30.2 per cent MoM sales de-growth in India

Bajaj Auto recorded a cumulative domestic tally of 1,26,570 units in the month of April 2021 as against 1,81,393 units during the same period in the previous month with a Month-on-Month volume de-growth of 30.2 per cent. This when compared to the second month of this CY with 1,48,934 units, the brand yet again met with de-growth due to the unfavourable circumstances prevailing.

The Chakan-based company managed to garner a market share of 12.72 per cent as against 12.12 per cent during March 2021 with an increase of 0.60 per cent. The Platina entry-level commuter lost its first position to Pulsar 125 in the month of April 2021 when compared to the previous month. The most sold Bajaj two-wheeler last month posted 35,891 units as against 41,956 units with 14 per cent MoM drop.

The Platina finished in the second position with 35,467 units as against 69,025 units during the same period in March 2021 with 49 per cent MoM volume decline. The Pulsar 150 managed to record 21,100 units last month as against 29,556 units during the corresponding period in March 2021 with a negative sales growth of 29 per cent.

Bajaj Models (MoM) April 2021 Sales March 2021 Sales 1. Pulsar 125 (-14%) 35,891 41,956 2. Platina (-49%) 35,467 69,025 3. Pulsar 150 (-29%) 21,100 29,556 4. CT100 (12%) 15,619 13,895 5. Pulsar 180 + 200 NS (-39%) 5,681 9,315 6. Pulsar 220 (-24%) 3,914 5,172 7. Avenger 180 (-37%) 1,925 3,074 8. Avenger 220 (-31%) 650 943 9. Dominar 400 (-35%) 611 936 10. Chetak (467%) 510 90 11. Dominar 250 (-37%) 461 732

The CT100, on the other hand, registered positive sales growth of 12 per cent as 15,619 units were sold against 13,895 units in March 2021. The combined sales of Pulsar 180 and NS 200 stood at 5,681 units as against 9,315 units in the third month of this calendar year with 39 per cent sales de-growth. The Pulsar 220 posted 3,914 units as against 5,172 units with 24 per cent volume drop.

The Avenger 180 slotted in at seven with 1,925 units as against 3,074 units during the same period the previous month with 37 per cent sales de-growth while its bigger sibling, the Avenger 220, met with a total dispatch of 650 units as against 943 units a month ago with 31 per cent plunge in volume numbers. The flagship Dominar 400 garnered 611 units.

This when compared to March 2021 with 936 units, an MoM decline of 33 per cent was recorded. The Dominar 250 quarter litre motorcycle posted 461 units as against 732 units with 37 per cent negative sales growth. The Chetak electric scooter finished second to last with 510 units as against 90 units with 467 per cent growth.