Bajaj Announces Attractive Festive Season Offers On Pulsar Range

Bajaj currently offers Rs. 10,000 discount on the ex-showroom price of the Pulsar range along with limited period cashback and other benefits

Bajaj Auto has introduced a festive offer, providing a discount of Rs. 10,000 on the ex-showroom price of its popular Pulsar range. This initiative is designed to make the sporty motorcycle lineup more accessible during the festive season, encouraging potential buyers with a more appealing price point. Since its debut in 2001, the Pulsar brand has become a top contender in the entry-level sports bike segment, gaining widespread popularity across diverse customer groups.

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar series now comes with notable upgrades, including Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument clusters, enhanced LED headlamps, navigation support, and USB charging ports. Along with these updates, Bajaj is offering additional savings through a cashback of up to Rs. 5,000 on select models.

The models benefiting from this offer include the Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre, NS125, N150, Pulsar 150, N160, NS160, NS200, and N250, making it an even more attractive deal for buyers during the festive season. Bajaj is also providing a limited-time cashback offer of Rs. 5,000 for customers who opt for EMI transactions using HDFC Credit Cards, but exclusively through Pine Labs machines at authorized dealership networks.

Also Read: Bajaj Chetak 3201 Special Edition Launched At Rs. 1.28 Lakh

In addition to this, customers purchasing through e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart will also have access to special offers, enhancing the overall value during this festive season. Recently, Bajaj has been expanding its mass market portfolio as the Freedom 125, the world’s first CNG motorcycle, arrived with a good reception.

The most affordable Triumph offering in India yet, the Speed T4, was introduced last month as well. Speaking about the festive season offers, Sarang Kanade, President of the Motorcycle Business Unit at Bajaj Auto, said,

Also Read: Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Bike To Be Available In 77 Towns Before August 15

“2024 has been an important year for Pulsar with an entire range being upgraded with new age features. We are thrilled to bring this exciting festive offer to our valued customers. The Pulsar range has always been synonymous with performance and style, and now with these substantial savings, we’re making it even more accessible. This initiative reaffirms our commitment to providing exceptional value to our customers, allowing more riders to experience the thrill of owning a Pulsar during this celebratory time.”