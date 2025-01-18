Auto Expo 2025 – New 2025 BMW X3 Launched At Rs. 75.80 Lakh

2025 BMW X3 has been made available in two variants and its customer deliveries will commence in April in India

BMW India has introduced the all-new BMW X3 at the Auto Expo 2025. Locally produced at BMW’s Chennai plant, the fourth-generation X3 is available with both petrol and diesel powertrains, offering more features and technologies along with a more modern design. Deliveries will commence in April 2025 and bookings can be made at dealerships now or through the official BMW website.

The new BMW X3 is the longest, widest and tallest car in its segment. It features a redesigned kidney grille, adaptive LED headlights and a sportier silhouette with flush door handles and sporty rear lights. The M Sport package, offered as standard, includes 19-inch M alloy wheels, aerodynamic elements, and high-gloss trims to elevate its appeal further.

Inside, the X3 offers an updated cabin with a minimalist design. The driver-centric cockpit integrates a 12.3-inch digital information display and a 14.9-inch control display. The BMW Interaction Bar adds functional elegance while the panoramic glass roof enhances cabin ambiance. Standard features include vegan leather upholstery, ventilated sport seats and a head-up display. Passengers benefit from increased rear legroom and new connectivity options as well.

Dimension Measurement Length 4,708 mm Width 1,891 mm Height 1,676 mm Wheelbase 2,864 mm Track (Front/Rear) 1,620 mm / 1,636 mm Turning Circle 12.0 meters

Under the hood, the petrol variant delivers 190 hp and 310 Nm, accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.8 seconds while the diesel variant generates 197 hp and 400 Nm, achieving the same in 7.7 seconds. Both powertrains feature 48V mild-hybrid technology for improved efficiency and performance. The luxury SUV also gains an adaptive suspension and electronically controlled dampers.

Technical Data X3 xDrive 20 M Sport X3 xDrive 20d M Sport Acceleration (0-100 km/h) 7.8 seconds 7.7 seconds Engine Capacity (cc) 1,998 1,995 Cylinders/Valves Inline 4/4 Inline 4/4 Max. Output (kW/hp at rpm) 140 (190) at 5,000 rpm 145 (197) at 4,000 rpm Max. Torque (Nm at rpm) 310 at 1,500-4,000 rpm 400 at 1,500-2,750 rpm

The 2025 BMW X3 is equipped with a suite of safety and driver assistance systems. Features such as eight airbags, dynamic stability control, lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control with a stop-and-go function have been made available. In addition, Parking Assistant Plus offers automated parking with surround-view cameras and reversing assistance.

With ex-showroom prices starting at Rs. 75.80 lakh for the xDrive20 M Sport, the xDrive20d M Sport is Rs. 2 lakh costlier. The new X3 is available in multiple paint and upholstery options. Flexible financial plans including the BMW 360° finance plan, make ownership more accessible. BMW’s comprehensive service packages provide customisable coverage for up to 10 years as well.