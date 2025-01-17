Auto Expo 2025 – MG Cyberster e-Sportscar Debuts, Bookings To Open Soon

MG Cyberster will be sold via the brand’s premium ‘Select’ dealership chain; bookings to begin in March and deliveries the following month

JSW MG Motor India today launched the long-awaited Cyberster electric sportscar in the domestic market. Priced at Rs. lakh (ex-showroom), the performance-oriented EV will be available through the MG Select dealership chain, dedicated to the company’s premium vehicles. The bookings of the Cyberster will open in March and the deliveries will commence in April.

It is important to note that MG will sell the electric sports car via the fully imported CBU route. To begin with, the Cybertster may only be available in a single-spec AWD variant. This variant uses a 77kWh battery pack paired with two oil-cooled electric motors, one on each axle. The power output from the system stands at 510 bhp and 725 Nm of peak torque.

With these power figures, the Cyberster can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in just 3.2 seconds. The electric sports car comes with a claimed range of 580 kilometres on a single charge as per the CLTC cycle. MG claims that the Cyberster gets 50:50 front and rear weight distribution in the interest of enhanced stability.

Specification Details Length 4,535 mm Width 1,913 mm Height 1,329 mm Wheelbase 2,690 mm Ground Clearance 116 mm Weight 1,984 kg

It is further helped by a double wishbone suspension at the front and a five-link independent unit at the rear. In terms of design, the 2-door electric car sports a low-slung stance with scissor-opening doors and a soft top setup. Upfront, a pair of sleek LED projector-based headlights blends cleanly into the bodywork and there are two functional air vents on both ends along with an aggressive front splitter.

Performance Specifications Battery 77 kWh Power 510 bhp Torque 725 Nm 0-100 kmph 3.2 seconds Range 580 km (CLTC cycle)

Towards the sides, the Cyberster gets 19-inch alloy wheels and a sleek connected tail lamp unit with arrow-shaped elements added to the rear profile. In terms of dimensions, the 2-seat roadster measures 4,535 mm long, 1,913 mm wide and 1,329 mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,690 mm.

Talking about the features, a fully electric hood, wraparound 3-screen cockpit, 8-speaker Bose audio system, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play connectivity, Launch Control, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, dual-zone HVAC and Level 2 ADAS are some of the highlights of the MG Cyberster electric sports car.