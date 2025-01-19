Auto Expo 2025: MG 7 Trophy Fastback Sports Sedan Is A Feast To The Eyes

The MG 7 Trophy is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and features a fastback silhouette

While it may seem that JSW MG Motor India is focusing on electric cars, in a surprising move, the company has unveiled its ICE sports sedan at the 2025 Auto Expo. Dubbed the MG 7, the top-of-the-line performance-oriented Trophy variant is on the showcase at the brand’s pavilion. Let’s look at the details of the MG 7 Trophy fastback sports sedan.

The MG 7 features futuristic styling with a typical fastback stance. Upfront, a set of sleek digital hunting headlights with a large grille and an aggressive front splitter is part of the package. The sedan has a wide body style and 19-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels towards the sides. The rear profile comes with a connected LED tail lamp, and the quad exhaust setup gives it a much-required sporty appeal.

In addition to this, frameless doors and adaptive electric tail wings are the highlights of the sports sedan. Dimensionally, the MG 7 measures 4,884 mm long, 1,889 mm wide and 1,447 mm tall. Inside the cabin, the one-piece front racing seats, extended seat cushion, panoramic sunroof, powered front seats with memory function and rear AC vents are some of the top highlights.

Talking about the features, the MG 7 gets a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and wireless charging. The safety aspect of the sports sedan is enhanced by E-LSD (electronically limited slip differential) and mCDC Intelligent Electronic Suspension system along with ADAS and 360-degree parking camera.

Under the hood, the MG 7 Trophy draws power from a 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine putting out 257 bhp and 405 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 9-speed ZF automatic gearbox. To up the performance ante, MG offers a digital drive mode selector to toggle between Eco, Normal and Sport modes along with the Super Sport Button.

The regular MG 7 uses a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with power output rated at 188 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque, paired to a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.