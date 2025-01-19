Auto Expo 2025: MG 7 Trophy Fastback Sports Sedan Is A Feast To The Eyes

Team GaadiWaadi
MG-7-Trophy-1.jpg

The MG 7 Trophy is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and features a fastback silhouette

While it may seem that JSW MG Motor India is focusing on electric cars, in a surprising move, the company has unveiled its ICE sports sedan at the 2025 Auto Expo. Dubbed the MG 7, the top-of-the-line performance-oriented Trophy variant is on the showcase at the brand’s pavilion. Let’s look at the details of the MG 7 Trophy fastback sports sedan.

The MG 7 features futuristic styling with a typical fastback stance. Upfront, a set of sleek digital hunting headlights with a large grille and an aggressive front splitter is part of the package. The sedan has a wide body style and 19-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels towards the sides. The rear profile comes with a connected LED tail lamp, and the quad exhaust setup gives it a much-required sporty appeal.

In addition to this, frameless doors and adaptive electric tail wings are the highlights of the sports sedan. Dimensionally, the MG 7 measures 4,884 mm long, 1,889 mm wide and 1,447 mm tall. Inside the cabin, the one-piece front racing seats, extended seat cushion, panoramic sunroof, powered front seats with memory function and rear AC vents are some of the top highlights.

MG-7-Trophy-2.jpg

Talking about the features, the MG 7 gets a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and wireless charging. The safety aspect of the sports sedan is enhanced by E-LSD (electronically limited slip differential) and mCDC Intelligent Electronic Suspension system along with ADAS and 360-degree parking camera.

Under the hood, the MG 7 Trophy draws power from a 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine putting out 257 bhp and 405 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 9-speed ZF automatic gearbox. To up the performance ante, MG offers a digital drive mode selector to toggle between Eco, Normal and Sport modes along with the Super Sport Button.

MG-7-Trophy-3.jpg

The regular MG 7 uses a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with power output rated at 188 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque, paired to a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.