August 2021 Car Sales – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, Honda

Maruti Suzuki posted 1,03,187 units in August 2021 as against 1,13,033 units in August 2020 with 8.7 per cent YoY sales decline

The Indian car sector posted a cumulative domestic tally of 2,59,555 units in the month of August 2021 as against 2,34,079 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY positive growth of 10.9 per cent. However, compared to the previous month of July 2021 when 2,94,330 units were recorded, an MoM negative growth of 11.8 per cent was seen.

In the remaining months of this calendar year, the volume numbers are expected to grow higher courtesy of the festive season. Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) continued to lead the way with 1,03,187 units as against 1,13,033 units in August 2020 with 8.7 per cent sales drop while Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) stayed put in second.

The Korean brand recorded 46,866 units as against 45,809 units during the same period last year with 2.3 per cent YoY growth. Tata Motors endured another impressive month as the YoY sales took a surge of 50.8 per cent and its market share increased big time as well. Tata posted 28,017 units in the month of August 2021 as against 18,583 units.

Car Brands (YoY) Sales In August 2021 Sales In August 2020 1. Maruti Suzuki (-8.7%) 1,03,187 1,13,033 2. Hyundai (2.3%) 46,866 45,809 3. Tata (50.8%) 28,017 18,583 4. Kia (54.3%) 16,750 10,853 5. Mahindra (17.7%) 15,786 13,407 6. Toyota (129.9%) 12,769 5,555 7. Honda (48.8%) 11,177 7,509 8. Renault (20.4%) 9,703 8,060 9. MG (36.8%) 3,900 2,851 10. Skoda (281.8%) 3,829 1,003 11. Nissan (296.2%) 3,209 810 12. VW (15.9%) 1,631 1,407 13. Ford (-68.1%) 1,508 4,731 14. FCA (150.6%) 1,173 468 15. Citroen 50 –

Kia India stood fourth with 16,750 units against 10,853 units in August 2020 with a 54.3 per cent YoY volume increase. Mahindra & Mahindra recorded 15,786 unit sales as against 13,407 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a 17.7 per cent jump in sales. Toyota Kirloskar Motor finished in the sixth position with 12,769 units last month.

This when compared to the same period in 2020 with 5,555 units, a YoY surge close to 130 per cent was recorded. Honda Cars India ended up seventh with 11,177 units as against 7,509 units in August 2020 with 48.8 per cent sales growth. MG finished in the ninth position behind Renault with 3,900 units as against 2,851 units with 36.8 per cent volume growth.

Courtesy of the recently launched Kushaq, Skoda Auto India has been posting good sales tally in recent months as 3,829 units were garnered against 1,003 units with a 281.8 per cent increase in volumes. Nissan ended up eleventh ahead of Volkswagen, Ford, Jeep and Citroen as the Magnite beat Kiger last month.