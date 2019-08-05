August 2019 Discounts on Toyota Fortuner, Innova Crysta, Corolla, Yaris, Etios, Glanza

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is offering great discounts on its entire lineup, which includes the Fortuner, Innova Crysta, Corolla Altis, Yaris, Etios and Maruti Baleno-based Glanza

With the entire auto industry suffering from a sales slump, almost every manufacturer has been offering some lucrative discount offers on almost all of their models, which makes it a great time to splurge on a new car in case you’ve been planning to drive home a new set of wheels.

Like other carmakers, even Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is offering some terrific discounts on its entire lineup, which includes Fortuner, Innova Crysta, Corolla Altis, Yaris, Etios and Maruti Baleno-based Glanza. Here are the details –

1. Toyota Fortuner

The Toyota Fortuner is the top-selling model in its segment but in spite of its popularity, it’s currently available with some decent offers, ranging up to Rs 1.20 lakh in total. Corporate and Government employees can get a discount worth Rs 40,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 if they sell a non-Toyota vehicle to the U-Trust second-hand car dealership from TKM.

However, this exchange bonus swells to Rs 1 lakh in case a Toyota car is sold to the dealership. Non-corporate and non-government employees don’t get any cash benefit but can still avail an exchange bonus of Rs 1 lakh if they sell their old Toyota car to the company.

2. Toyota Innova Crysta

The highly popular Toyota Innova Crysta is currently available with discounts up to Rs 55,000. Corporate and Government employees can avail a cash discount of Rs 25,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 on selling their non-Toyota car to TKM’s U-Trust.

Model Cash Discount + Corporate Benefit Exchange Toyota Corolla Altis (2018 Model) Rs. 1,20,000 + Rs. 50,000 Rs. 20,000 Toyota Corolla Altis (2019 Model) Rs. 90,000 + Rs.50,000 Rs. 20,000 Toyota Innova Rs. 25,000 (Corporate Benefit) Rs. 30,000 Toyota Fortuner Rs. 20,000 (Corporate Benefit) Rs. 1,00,000 Toyota Yaris (2018 Model) Upto Rs. 1,24,000 + Rs. 25,000 Rs. 20,000 Toyota Yaris (2019 Model) Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 30,000 Rs. 10,000 Toyota Etios Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 8,000 NIL Toyota Liva Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 8,000 Nil Toyota Etios Cross Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 8,000 NIL Toyota Glanza Rs. 10,000 (Edge Benefit) +Rs. 5,000 (Corporate Benefit) Rs. 15,000

However, the exchange offer increased to Rs 30,000 in case the old car is a Toyota model. Non-corporate and non-government employees don’t get any cash discount but can still benefit from an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 by selling their old Toyota vehicle to the dealership.

3. Toyota Corolla Altis

The Toyota Corolla Altis has been around for a while and will be either discontinued completely in near future or get replaced by an all-new model. Combining the above with the perpetually low demand for D1-segment sedans and the general slowdown in the market has pushed TKM into offering some great discounts on its Honda Civic-rival.

The Altis is currently available with discounts worth 1.9 lakh if you purchase a car from the MY 2018 stock. There’s a cash discount of Rs 1.2 lakh and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, regardless of the make of your car.

There’s also a corporate bonus of Rs 50,000. Cars from MY 2019 stock are available with Rs 90,000 worth cash discount, a corporate bonus of Rs 50,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, regardless of the make of your old car.

4. Toyota Yaris

The C2-contender from Toyota Kirloskar Motor has pretty much failed to establish itself in the market. Hence, the company is offering some massive discounts on the sedan during the ongoing period of a sales slump.

The 2019 stock is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, regardless of the age and make of the car you sell to Toyota U Trust. Also, there is a corporate discount of Rs 30,000, while there is also a cash discount offer of Rs 30,000.

The leftover models from MY 2018 stock can be bought for discounts of up to 1.69 lakh. All the trims are available with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, regardless of the age and the make of the old car you sell to TKM. Additionally, the J and G trims are available with a corporate bonus of Rs 20,000 each, while the V and VX grades get a corporate bonus of Rs 25,000 each.

Other than this, the J and G trims with manual transmission option get cash discounts of Rs 53,000 and 70,000 respectively. The V and VX trims with manual transmission get Rs 1.15 lakh and Rs 1.19 lakh off their price. With automatic transmission, the J and G trims get discounts of Rs 69,000 and Rs 70,000, respectively, while the V and VX trims get Rs 1.2 lakh and Rs 1.24 lakh off their respective prices.

5. Toyota Etios

The company’s Maruti Dzire-rival is available with benefits worth Rs 23,000 on the MY 2019 stock. There is a cash discount of Rs 15,000 along with a corporate offer of Rs 8,000. On the other hand, the MY 2018 stock is available with benefits worth Rs 8,000. There is no exchange offer on the Etios at the moment.

6. Toyota Glanza

The Maruti Baleno-based Toyota Glanza has been quick to find a good response from the car buyers but is currently available with discounts of up to Rs 30,000. There is a cash discount of Rs 5,000, along with Toyota Edge benefit of Rs 10,000. Also, one can benefit from an exchange offer worth Rs 15,000 on selling their old car (of any make and age) to Toyota U Trust.

7. Toyota Etios Cross

The Etios-based crossover is company’s answer to the likes of VW Polo Cross and the Ford Freestyle. Right now, the Etios Cross is available with benefits worth Rs 8,000 on the MY 2018 stock. The MY 2019 stock is available with a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and a corporate offer of Rs 8,000. There is no exchange bonus being provided currently.

8. Toyota Etios Liva

The most affordable car in TKM’s lineup is available with discounts of up to Rs 18,000. The MY 2019 stock is available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, along with a corporate discount of Rs 8,000.

The leftover stock from the previous year is available with benefits worth Rs 8,000. As is the case with the Etios and the Etios Cross, the Etios Liva isn’t available with any sort of exchange offer at the moment.