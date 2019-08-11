August 2019 Discounts on Mahindra XUV500, Scorpio, Marazzo, TUV300

Homegrown carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra has been offering a slew of offers on its entire range, including, XUV300, Marazzo, Scorpio and XUV500

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) have been offering some great discounts across its model lineup in order to incite the prospective car buyers during this prolonged period of sales slump. This isn’t surprising if you consider that most mainstream car buyers, including Maruti and Hyundai, have been busy dishing out various discount offers to attract buyers.

However, what’s interesting here is that even the XUV300, Marazzo and XUV500 are now being sold with some amazing offers.

1. Mahindra KUV100

The Maruti Ignis rival from Mahindra has pretty much failed to leave a mark on the car buyers. Hence, in this ongoing period of slowdown, it’s being offered with aggressive discounts to bring some buyers to the showrooms.

The cross-hatch is being sold with a direct cash discount of Rs 35,000, along with free accessories worth Rs 5,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 29,000 if you sell your old car to the Mahindra dealerships. Also, as the KUV has been a dud seller, you can probably extract some more discounts from your local dealer.

2. Mahindra TUV300

The pre-facelift version of the Mahindra TUV300, the rugged compact SUV from our homegrown carmaker, is on sale with a huge discount of Rs 52,000. As is the case with the KUV100, even the TUV300 is being sold with accessories worth Rs 5,000. There’s also an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 in case you decide to sell your old car to the Mahindra dealerships.

3. Mahindra TUV300 Plus

The bigger version of the TUV300 is available with some lucrative offers. For starters, the P4 variant is available with a cash discount of Rs 35,000. Moreover, like the above two models, even the XL-size TUV300 is on sale with free accessories worth Rs 5,000. Furthermore, you get an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 on selling your old car to the Mahindra dealerships.

Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus Mahindra KUV 100 Rs. 35,000 + Free Accessories Worth Rs. 5,000 Rs. 29,000 Mahindra TUV 300 (Pre-facelift) Rs. 52,000 + Free Accessories Worth Rs. 5,000 Rs. 15,000 Mahindra TUV 300 Plus Rs. 35,000 + Free Accessories Worth Rs. 5,000 Rs. 25,000 Mahindra XUV 300 NIL Rs. 15,000 Mahindra Marazzo (M6 & M8 Variant) Free 1st Year Insurance Rs. 40,000 Mahindra Scorpio (Except base variant) Rs. 20,000 + Free Accessories Worth Rs. 10,000 Rs. 25,000 Mahindra XUV 500 Rs. 26,000 + Free Accessories Worth Rs. 10,000 Rs. 25,000 Mahindra Alturas G4 Rs. 50,000 (Dealer Level) NIL

4. Mahindra XUV300

The Mahindra XUV300 has been quick to establish itself well in the market. Last month, the XUV300 sold more copies than both Tata Nexon and Ford Ecosport. However, in order to help the Ssangyong Tivoli-based sub-4-metre SUV get the better of Maruti Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue, its company is currently offering an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 to those who sell their old vehicle to the Maruti dealerships.

5. Mahindra Marazzo

The Mahindra Marazzo is easily the most modern people-mover from the Indian car company. The MPV has a lot to offer and comes across as a good value-for-money proposition. However, the company is currently offering some great discounts to help the vehicle find better traction in the market.

The M2 and M4 variants, for example, are available with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 to all those who sell their old vehicle to the Mahindra dealership. Other than this, the company offers the M6 and M8 variants with free 1st-year insurance and an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000, which makes the Marazzo a great option.

6. Mahindra Scorpio (except Base)

Like the Mahindra Thar, even the Scorpio is in the last phase of its lifecycle and will be soon replaced with a new-gun model. Hence, the company is trying to make the most of the present model by offering some attractive discounts. You can get a cash discount of Rs 20,000, along with free accessories worth Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000.

7. Mahindra XUV500

Like the Thar and the Scorpio, even the XUV500 is about to experience a generation change. Hence, the current model is being sold with a cash discount of Rs 26,000, free accessories worth Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus worth Rs 25,000 to those who sell their old car to Mahindra. However, the entry-level W3 trim is devoid of any of these schemes.

8. Mahindra Alturas G4

The Toyota Fortuner rival from Mahindra and Mahindra is actually the very capable latest-get Ssangyong Rexton. However, like the last version, even the new model of the popular Korean SUV has failed to find enough buyers in India. Hence, several dealers are reportedly offering some heavy discounts on the slow-moving stock. Hence, you can bargain really heard at your local dealership to get a very good deal on this SUV.

Please note – Other than the above offers, you can get some additional sweeteners on the MY2018 stock. Hence, we urge you to bargain hard and try to get some more sweeteners from your local dealer.