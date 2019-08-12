August 2019 Discounts On Ford Figo, Aspire, Freestyle, EcoSport And Endeavour [Updated]

Buyers of Ford models can enjoy some great discount offers this month, with attractive schemes being provided on the Figo, Aspire, Freestyle, EcoSport and Endeavour

Story Updated on 12th August

The Indian auto market has been going through a sales slowdown since nine consecutive months now. The current state of affairs is so grim that even the most popular carmakers, including Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, are currently offering some amazing discounts on most of their models. Therefore, it’s not surprising to see Ford India, a manufacturer that has suffered from perpetually low sales, offering some attractive offers on its entire lineup.

1. Ford Figo (Price Range – Rs.5.23 – 7.69 Lakh*)

The Ford Figo has been the most affordable model in the American carmaker’s lineup for India. The B1-segment hatchback rivals models like the Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10. It is available with two petrol and one diesel engine option, with the more powerful petrol motor being available with a 6-speed automatic transmission. Right now, the small car is available with a maximum dealer level cash discount of Rs 36,000 in Delhi.

2. Ford Aspire (Price Range- Rs.5.88 – 9.0 Lakh*)

The Figo-based Maruti Dzire rival got a facelift around a year back but continues to be among the most underperforming models in its segment. The Aspire is currently being sold with a dealer level cash discount of Rs 25,000.

3. Ford Freestyle (Price Range- Rs.5.81 – 8.26 Lakh*)

The Figo-based cross-hatch is easily the most well-priced car in its class. In spite of the great pricing, however, Ford is currently offering some lucrative discounts to make the Freestyle come across as a great buy. There’s a dealer level cash discount of Rs 25,000.

Dealer Level Discounts:

Model Discount In Delhi Discount in Gurgaon Ford Figo Rs. 36,000 NIL Ford Aspire Rs. 45,000 Rs. 25,000 Cash + Rs. 20,000 Exchange Ford Freestyle Rs. 45,000 Rs. 25,000 Cash + Rs. 20,000 Exchange Ford EcoSport Rs. 25,000 Rs. 25,000 Cash + Rs. 20,000 Exchange Ford Endeavour (Except Titanium 4×2 MT) Free First Year Insurance (Dealer Level Only) NIL

* Discount details received from Ford Dealers in New Delhi & Gurgaon

Official company discounts in August:

Savings upto Rs. 25,000 on Freestyle

Savings upto Rs. 30.000 on Aspire

Ford: 7.99% finance offer on al cars except for Endeavour and Mustang

4. Ford EcoSport (Price Range- Rs.7.81 – 11.35 Lakh*)

The Ford EcoSport is easily the most exciting compact SUV when it comes to driving pleasure but has been dropping on the sales charts due to advent of more modern products like the Mahindra XUV300 and Hyundai Venue. Right now, the sub-4-metre SUV is available only with a dealer level discount of Rs 25,000 and no official discount on this compact SUV announced by the company.

5. Ford Endeavour (Price Range- Rs.28.2 – 33.7 Lakh*)

The Ford Endeavour is easily the most well-sorted offering in its segment. However, in spite of the many qualities, it can’t match the popularity of the Toyota Fortuner. The Endeavour even got a facelift earlier this year but continues to post rather dismal sales figures every month.

Right now, the highly capable SUV is being sold without any offer or discounts but some dealers are offering free first-year insurance on top of the line variant.

*All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi before discounts