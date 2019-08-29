While the auto industry has been suffering from low sales of late, it’s a great time for new car buyers as most carmakers, including Honda, are offering good discounts on the entire lineup

Almost all carmakers posted some really worrying sales figures for the ninth consecutive month last month, with most of their models losing their popularity by a huge margin. While the Indian auto industry has been sailing through some rough waters of late, the consumer seems to be the one having the last laugh.

We say this as most carmakers are currently offering some fantastic discounts on most of their models. Honda is no different and is currently providing some lucrative offers on almost all of its models. Here’s a look at Honda Cars India discount schemes for August 2019 –

1. Honda Amaze

The cheapest sedan in Honda’s lineup is a well-rounded rival of the segment-leader Maruti Dzire. It’s also a huge improvement over the previous version and feels like a slightly smaller version of the highly successful City. In spite of all this, the Amaze can be currently bought with a free 5-year warranty along with an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 if you sell your old car to Honda’s Auto Terrace second-hand car wing.

2. Honda Jazz

The Honda Jazz has been a long-standing Hyundai Elite i20 and Maruti Baleno rival that has never done particularly well on the sales charts. While the company has been offering discounts on this model for quite some time now, the offers that are available currently make the Jazz look great value for money. You can get home a brand new Jazz with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 on selling your old car to Honda’s Auto Terrace.

3. Honda WR-V

The Jazz-based cross-hatch was off to a decent start but failed to sustain the decent response in the long run. No wonder, then, that the rugged-looking model is currently available with offers worth Rs 45,000. There is a cash discount of Rs 25,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 if you sell your old car to Honda’s Auto Terrace.

4. Honda City

The Honda City has been the most well-known model from the Indian subsidiary of the Japanese car market. The City has always enjoyed a good demand but has been outclassed by the Ciaz in terms of popularity. Plus, the current model is approaching the end of its lifecycle and is hence already available with good discounts. At the moment, buyers of this C2-segment sedan get to benefit from a cash discount of Rs 32,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 on selling their old car to Auto Terrace.

5. Honda Civic

In spite of the perpetually low demand that the D-segment of our market has been witnessing, the tenth-gen Civic has been fairly quick with rekindling some excitement in its class. However, its sales dipped below that of the Skoda Octavia last month. Plus, the popularity of the latest Civic has been hit by the slump in demand for new cars. Hence, the company is currently offering a cash discount of Rs 50,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 to try and help the car find more buyers.

6. Honda BR-V

The Brio-based Honda BR-V has been a dud seller since time immemorial and its popularity has taken another blow due to the sales slowdown. Hence, it is currently available with offers worth almost Rs 1 lakh. You get a cash discount of Rs 33,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 and free accessories worth Rs 26,500.

7. Honda CR-V

The flagship SUV in the company’s range is being sold with a massive cash discount of Rs 4 lakh. With such a large sum of money deducted from its price tag, the CR-V suddenly starts looking like a decent proposition.

However, the lack of demand for premium models from mainstream carmakers and the sales slump might make it too tough for the latest-gen CR-V to leave a mark on the buyers. Let’s wait and watch.