Audi S5 Sportback Teased Ahead Of Launch In India

Audi India has released a teaser image of the S5 Sportback on its Twitter handle, suggesting that a launch is expected to take place soon. Along with the teaser goes the caption, ‘Get ready to take the road by the wheels.‘ However, there is no official timeline of the launch as of yet.

The carmaker had first teased the 2021 S5 Sportback back in October last year at the launch of the Audi Q2 SUV. However, no updates were released regarding its launch here until now. That said, the Audi S5 Sportback will directly rival the upcoming BMW M340i xDrive that is also set to be launched in India soon.

The 2021 S5 Sportback could even be assembled in India to be priced competitively against its rivals. Talking about the car, the S5 is a basically performance-oriented version of the A5 Sportback. Powering the car will likely be a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 TFSI engine that puts out 349 hp of maximum power, along with 500 Nm of peak torque.

The car will get Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system, and will likely be offered with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Audi claims that the S5 Sportback can sprint from 0 – 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds. On the styling front, the 2021 S5 Sportback gets a single-frame grille with a redesigned front bumper and re-profiled LED headlamps over the pre-facelift model. The car sits on 19-inch alloy wheels.

While the car has been teased in its ‘Turbo Blue’ paint scheme, we expect Audi to offer a few other colour options with the S5 Sportback as well. Other highlights include a sloping roofline, a panoramic sunroof, blacked-out ORVMs, pillar-less doors, LED taillamps and quad exhausts.

On the inside, the four-door coupe will likely feature an all-black theme, and will be packed up to the brim with features like a large 10.1-inch touchscreen, a digital instrument cluster, three-zone climate control, connected-car tech, ambient lighting, a Bang & Olufsen premium audio system and more. Audi is expected to price the S5 Sportback around Rs 65 – 70 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market.