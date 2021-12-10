Audi Q7 Enters Production In India Ahead Of January 2022 Launch

The new Audi Q7 will likely be available with two petrol engine options – a 2.0L turbocharged unit and a 3.0L turbocharged unit

Audi India has commenced local production of the new Q7 facelift, ahead of its launch in January 2022. The Q7 will finally be returning to the Indian market after it was discontinued in April 2020, due to the BS6 emission norms. The updated SUV will feature revised interior and exterior design, new features and equipment, etc.

While the older Q7 was also available with a diesel engine option, the new one would only be available with petrol powertrain(s). As per speculations, the Q7 would have a 3.0-litre, turbocharged, V6 petrol engine under the hood. This motor can generate 340 PS and 500 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively, and a 48V mild-hybrid system will be offered as standard.

Transmission duties will likely be handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox, which will be paired with Quattro AWD system. A smaller 2.0L turbo-petrol engine could also be offered on the entry-level variants of the SUV. There will be plenty of features on offer as well here, like a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.6-inch touchscreen for the four-zone climate control, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, electric tailgate, etc.

Similar to the older version, the new Q7 will be a seven-seater SUV. It will also continue to have imposing dimensions: a length of 5,063mm, a width of 1,970mm, a height of 1,741mm, and a wheelbase length of 2,995mm. The new model will also have sharper and more aggressive styling than before. At the front, it gets a large octagonal grille, flanked by LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs.

The front bumper has massive air vents, which look sporty. The SUV also gets beefy cladding all-around at the bottom and on the wheelarches. At the rear, the taillights have been redesigned as well, with a chrome strip running horizontally between them. The rear bumper has also been updated, and the Q7 now feels larger.

The SUV is expected to have a starting price of around Rs. 80 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Upon launch, the 2022 Audi Q7 will compete against the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, and Volvo XC90 in the Indian market.