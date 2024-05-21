Audi Q7 Bold Edition Launched In India At Rs. 97.84 Lakh

Audi Q7 Bold Edition boasts a black-themed exterior adding sportiness to the seven-seater luxury SUV; available in limited numbers

Audi India has today announced the launch of the Q7 Bold Edition in the domestic market for a price tag of Rs. 97.84 lakh (ex-showroom). This follows the introduction of the same special edition in the Q3 and Q3 Sportback less than two weeks ago. Compared to the standard Q7’s range-topping trim, the Q7 Bold Edition is just over Rs. 3 lakh more expensive.

The Ingolstadt-based luxury auto major will sell the Q7 Bold Edition in limited quantity and it gets a host of updates over the regular model. As part of the Black Styling Pack, it gains a black finished front grille section, glossy black Audi emblem, black ORVMs, black window surrounds and roof rails amongst other enhancements giving a sportier overall stance.

It borrows equipment list from the Technology grade as ambient lighting function, lane departure warning, a panoramic sunroof, four-zone automatic climate control system, LED Matrix headlights, 18-speaker B&O audio, etc are available. Audi has presented the special edition in four colour schemes namely Glacier White, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue and Samurai Grey.

With no mechanical changes, the Audi Q7 Bold Edition derives power from a 3.0L V6 petrol engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 340 hp. The powertrain is linked with an eight-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels as standard through Audi’s Quattro AWD system. It also gets seven drive modes namely Auto, Comfort, Dynamic, Efficiency, Off-Road, All-Road and Individual.

The Q3 Bold Edition and Q3 Sportback Bold Edition, on the other hand, are priced at Rs. 54.65 lakh and Rs. 55.71 lakh respectively (ex-showroom). Compared to their standard versions, the Bold Edition features visual updates just as in the Q7 Bold Edition alongside a slew of new features. Manufacturers across the board are bringing in black-themed limited editions over the last few years as it has been a trend.

Both models are equipped with the same 2.0L four-cylinder TFSI engine which kicks out 190 hp maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque, linked with an automatic transmission transferring power to all four wheels via Quattro AWD system.