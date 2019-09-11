Audi Q7 Black Edition Launched In India At Rs. 82.15 Lakh

The production of the Audi Q7 Black Edition is limited to just 100 units to maintain its exclusivity; exterior gets an appealing dark theme

Audi India has today announced the introduction of a new special edition based on the flagship Q7 SUV. Dubbed the Black Edition, it is a limited production run model and comes equipped with several new features and accessories to differentiate itself from the regular variant. The Black Styling Package of the Audi Q7 Black Edition elevates the exterior of the high-end SUV.

The Ingolstadt-based manufacturer says the dynamic side lines of the Black Edition give the Q7 a more aggressive stance. With the production restricted to just 100 units to maintain its exclusivity, the Audi Q7 Black Edition costs Rs. 82.15 lakh and it can be reserved across all authorised dealerships of the brand present in the country right away.

Head of Audi India, Balbir Singh Dhillon stated that the new Audi Q7 Black Edition is to showcase the exclusivity and individuality of his brand’s customers and it is offered as part of reviving the customer sentiment during this festive season. He believes that the central government’s 30 per cent depreciation initiative will boost the sales numbers.

For the buyers wanting to take advantage of the depreciation schemes, Audi has been providing special offers for a limited time period till the end of this month. On the outside, the Audi Q7 Black edition features titanium glossy black finish to the lateral air inlet struts, radiator grille frame and horizontal radiator grille struts, as well as titanium black glossy door trim strips with Quattro embossing, high-gloss black roofline and frame mouldings on the side window finish.

Additionally, the rear diffuser is done up in titanium black matte shade. Just as the other design elements, Audi has given black treatment to the alloy wheels and roof rails as well.



In India, the Audi Q7 is sold in five different trims costing between Rs. 73.82 lakh for the 40 TFSI Premium Plus and it goes all the up to Rs. 85.28 lakh for the 45 TDI Technology Pack (both prices, ex-showroom). It is powered by either a 3.0-litre V6 diesel producing 245 bhp and 600 Nm or 2.0-litre inline petrol kicking out 248 bhp and 370 Nm.