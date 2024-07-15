Audi Q5 Bold Edition Launched In India At Rs. 72.30 Lakh

Audi Q5 Bold Edition follows the launch of the Q3, Q3 Sportback and Q7 Bold Editions boasting a black styling package

Audi India has today announced the launch of the Audi Q5 Bold Edition ahead of the forthcoming festive season. The Audi Q5 Bold edition is priced at Rs. 72.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will be sold in limited quality. It has been made available in a total of five exterior colour schemes namely Glacier White, Navarra Blue, Mythos Black, District Green and Manhattan Gray.

The Audi Q5 Bold Edition follows the launch of the Q3, Q3 Sportback and Q7 Bold Editions in recent weeks and it gets exterior enhancements to differentiate itself from the regular model. The Black Styling Package elevates the Audi Q5’s visual appeal with a sharp, high-gloss black finish to various elements including the front grille section, Audi emblems at the front and rear, window surrounds, outside rearview mirrors and roof rails.

Speaking on the new launch, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “Customers today want exclusivity and with this special, Bold Edition, they get a perfect blend of customization and features. The Audi Q5 has always been amongst our best-seller models and we are confident that this new Bold Edition will only attract more buyers and brand fans.”

As for the performance, the familiar 2.0L TFSI four-cylinder engine is utilised and it develops a maximum power output of 265 hp and 370 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with an automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels through Audi’s Quattro AWD system. The SUV is claimed to accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in 6.1 seconds before topping out at 240 kmph.

The Audi Q5 Bold Edition also gains 19-inch Audi sport five-arm pylon style wheels, suspension with damper control, LED headlights with LED rear combination lights, six drive modes namely Comfort, Dynamic, Individual, Efficiency, Auto and Off-Road via Audi Drive Select, a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry and electric boot lid with gesture-based operation.

Customers will also get eight airbags, Atlas beige and Okapi brown leather leatherette upholstery with piano black inlays, triple-zone climate control, ambient lighting package plus customisable with 30 colours, Audi phone box with wireless charging, Virtual Cockpit Plus, 360-degree camera with park assist, B&O 19-speaker 755 W audio, powered front seats with memory function for driver, etc.