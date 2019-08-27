Audi Q4 E-Tron To Offer 25 Different Headlamp, Tail Lamp Configurations

Audi Q4 E-Tron will be offered in as many as 25 different headlamp and tail lamp configurations using the LED technology

Audi hosted the global premiere of the Q4 E-Tron at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show earlier this year and it created plenty of buzz for its range as well as the headlamps weirdly. The German manufacturer has promised that the Q4 E-Tron will be offered in multiple headlamp and tail lamp configurations when its pre-ordering commences from next year.

Marc Lichte, Design Head at Audi, told in a recent interview that the Q4 E-Tron will be the first car in the world to offer a wide range of customised headlamp and tail lamp patterns as 25 different designs are there to choose from. Due to the range of personalisation options available, Audi hopes not to see two similar AQ E-Tron electric SUVs.

This has been made possible with the LED lighting technology that can be blended in multiple ways and manipulated according to the preference from the given patterns. Moreover, owners can still go for the regular E-Tron checkerboard design. The all-electric SUV is based on the modular MEB architecture and uses an 82 kWh battery pack positioned underneath for low centre of gravity.

The Ingolstadt-based brand claims that the Q4 E-Tron is capable of accomplishing 280 miles (450 km) range on a single charge while the battery can be replenished to about 80 per cent in just half an hour using a fast charger. It employs two electric motors (one on each axle) to generate a maximum power output of 300 horsepower and it is directly fed on to the wheels making the Q4 E-Tron all-wheel-drive.

It is said to accelerate from zero to 96 kmph in just 6.3 seconds. Since the MEB platform is highly flexible in terms of positioning the drivetrain elements and battery, the Q4 E-Tron is claimed to have a roomy cabin. With the India-bound E-Tron getting appreciated across the globe, the success of the Q4 E-Tron is essential in Audi stamping its authority in the electrification push.

The four rings are planning to offer twelve all-electric drive models by 2025 in the important markets worldwide as it expects one-third of total sales to come from electrified vehicles. Besides the E-Tron and the E-Tron Sportback, a range of EVs with classic body layout such as Avant along with E-Tron GT. The

The Premium Platform Electric (PPE) special joint project with Porsche will help in the development of multiple Audi vehicles with electric powertrains as well.