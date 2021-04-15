Audi Q4 E-Tron & Q4 Sportback E-Tron Revealed With Up To 520 Km Range

The Audi Q4 E-Tron and Q4 Sportback E-Tron will be launched in Germany in June this year, followed by a launch in other European countries

Audi is proving its commitment towards building a greener future and has now showcased two new compact electric SUVs – the Q4 E-Tron and the Q4 Sportback E-Tron. Set to be launched later this year, the two electric SUVs are much more affordable than the flagship E-Tron, but also don’t miss out on things like range as well as futuristic tech.

It should be noted that these two EVs will be the first Audi cars that will be built on its parent company Volkswagen Group’s modular electric vehicle platform, known as MEB. These two new electric SUVs will directly put up against the likes of Ford Mustang Mach-E, Tesla Model Y, as well as the Volkswagen ID.4.

Pricing for the Q4 E-Tron will start at €41,900 and the Q4 Sportback E-Tron at €43,900, which translates to Rs 37.76 lakh and Rs 39.56 lakh in Indian currency respectively. Both the new electric SUVs are expected to go on sale in the company’s home country in June, followed by a launch in other European countries.

The base models are built on a 55 kWh version of the MEB battery pack (with 52 kWh of usable energy), and Audi claims that the entry-level Q4 35 E-Tron will provide a range of around 341 km, while the Q4 Sportback 35 E-Tron will get about 349 km of range on a full charge, as per the WLTP cycle. The RWD single electric motor on these variants will produce 168 horsepower and 310 Nm of torque.

The mid-range Q4 40 E-Tron will be offered with a larger 82 kWh battery pack (77 kWh usable energy) and a single electric motor on the rear axle. This powertrain produces 201 hp and 310 Nm and offers a range of 520 km on the WLTP cycle. The midrange Q4 40 E-Tron has the highest range, but this configuration is not offered with the Sportback.

At the top of the range are the Q4 50 E-Tron and the Q4 50 Sportback E-Tron, which get the same 77.0 kWh battery pack as the mid-level Q4 40 E-Tron, but are equipped with two electric motors – one on the front axle and another on the rear, providing an all-wheel-drive setup. The Q4 50 E-Tron achieves 488 km on the WLTP cycle, while the Sportback version has a range of 497 km.