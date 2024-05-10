Audi Q3 & Q3 Sportback Bold Edition Launched At Rs. 54.65 Lakh

Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback Bold Edition comes with a glossy black finishes and is packed with features inside the cabin

Audi India has today announced the launch of the Q3 Bold Edition and Q3 Sportback Bold Edition in the domestic market with the former priced at Rs. 54.65 lakh while the latter costs Rs. 55.71 lakh (ex-showroom). Compared to the standard versions of both models, the Bold Edition gets visual updates courtesy of the addition of a few unique elements.

Commenting on the launch of the Bold Edition within the Q3 series, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India , said, “The Audi Q3 and Audi Q3 Sportback are currently our best-selling models and have always been loved by our customers. A perfect blend of luxury, performance and versatility, both these models are now being offered with a Bold Edition a more exclusive and sportier variant packed with distinctive styling elements. The Bold Editions are designed for those who want to make a unique statement on the road. With limited units available, we are positive that these will be sold out in no time.”

The Black styling package of the Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback Bold Edition comes with a glossy black front radiator grille, black finished Audi rings at the front and back, black window surrounds, black finished wing mirrors and black roof rails adding a sense of sportiness.

With no mechanical changes, the same 2.0L four-cylinder TFSI engine produces 190 hp maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque, paired with an automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels through Audi’s Quattro AWD system. The Audi Q3 Sportback also gets 18-inch five-spoke V-style S design alloy wheels and the S-line exterior package along with progressive steering while the Q3 Bold Edition features 18-inch five-arm style alloy wheels.

Some of the other highlights in the Bold Edition are LED headlamps with LED rear combination lamps, panoramic glass sunroof, power adjustable front seats with four-way lumbar support, seat upholstery in leather/leatherette combination, leather-wrapped three-Spoke multifunction plus steering wheel with paddle shifters, multi-colour ambient lighting package plus, dual-zone automatic climate control, Parking aid plus with rear view camera and Audi Smartphone Interface.

Customers will also get six airbags, MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touch, Audi Drive Select, Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, Comfort key with gesture-controlled tailgate, Audi phone box with wireless charging system, 180-watt 10-speaker Audi Sound System, optional dual-tone alloy wheel paint and Audi Genuine accessories.