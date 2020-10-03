Audi Q2 SUV Bookings Officially Open In India Ahead Of Launch

The Audi Q2 will be offered in India with a sole 2.0-litre TFSI turbo petrol engine that makes 190 PS power and 320 Nm torque

Audi India confirmed its plans of bringing its entry-level SUV ‘Q2’ to the Indian market earlier this month after releasing a set of teasers of the car. The Q2 will become the most affordable Audi SUV to go on sale in the country and its official bookings have commenced across Audi showrooms for an initial token of Rs. 2 lakh.

The Q2 is the smallest Audi SUV on sale globally, which means that sits below the Q3. The car is built on VW Group’s MQB platform, and measures 4,191 mm in length, 1,794 mm in width, stands 1,508 mm tall, and has a wheelbase that measures 2,601 mm.

While Audi recently introduced a mid-life facelift for the Q2 for foreign markets, we in India will only be treated to the pre-facelift version of the car and it will be the fifth product from the German luxury carmaker this year. Audi has also announced that the introductory ‘Peace of Mind’ benefit having 5 years comprehensive service package, 2+3 years extended warranty and 2+3 years Road Side Assistance as complimentary.

The foreign-spec facelifted car gets a slightly updated design, as well as a new 1.5-litre TSI turbocharged petrol powertrain that puts out 150 PS power and 250 Nm torque. However, Audi will offer the Q2 in India with the same 2.0-litre TFSI engine that performs duties on the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace in India.

This engine generates 190 PS of max power as well as 320 Nm of peak torque, and comes mated to a 7-speed DSG as standard. The powertrain is paired with a Quattro all-wheel-drive system and the upcoming Audi Q2 is claimed to go from zero to 100 kmph in just 6.5 seconds.

On the features front, we expect the Q2 to be equipped with a dual-zone climate control, a digital cockpit instrument cluster, cruise control, a panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps, ambient lighting, Audi’s MMI Navigation Plus touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech, Bang & Olufsen premium sound system as well as a set of driver assist systems.

Audi is expected to price the Q2 between Rs 30 – 40 lakh (ex-showroom), which will see it undercut entry-level SUVs from other luxury manufacturers like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo etc.