Audi Pakistan Increases Price of RS E-Tron GT By Rs. 2.5 Crore

The Audi RS e-tron GT is one of the most expensive and fastest electric cars in the Indian market

The Audi RS e-tron GT is getting extremely popular across the globe for its strong performance, commendable driving dynamics, and aggressive looks. This new electric car is also one of the fastest electric cars in the market and the price of the new e-tron GT was recently hiked in Pakistan by the brand.

The Audi e-tron GT price in Pakistan now starts from Rs 32,450,000 for the base e-tron 50 model. To start with, the new Audi e-tron is currently being offered in five variant options – e-tron 50, e-tron 55, e-tron SB, e-tron GT, and RS e-tron GT. The price of the car starts from Rs 32,450,000 (ex-showroom, Pakistan).

For those wondering, the e-tron 55 is now priced at Rs 3.8 crore after a price hike of Rs 13,750,000 crore while the e-tron SB is priced at Rs 36,150,000 (ex-showroom, Pakistan). The Audi e-tron GT received a price hike of Rs 17,525,000 and is now priced at Rs 48,325,000.

The range-topping RS e-tron GT however received the maximum price hike and is now priced at Rs 68,000,000 (ex-showroom, Pakistan). In the Indian market, the new Audi e-tron is priced from Rs 1.8 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base e-Tron GT version while the range-topping RS e-tron GT is priced at Rs 2.05 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The RS e-tron GT is offered with a 646 hp setup that is powered by a 93 kWh battery pack and boasts a claimed range of around 481 km on a single charge (WLTP cycle). The base GT version in India has a claimed output of 475 hp and 630 Nm of maximum torque.

The e-tron is Audi’s third electric car in India and takes on the rivals like the Mercedes-Benz EQC, Porsche Taycan and the Jaguar I-Pace in the Indian market. It boasts a claimed top speed of 350 kmph and is capable of doing a 0-100 kmph run in just 3.3 seconds.