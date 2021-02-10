Audi e-tron GT Performance Sedan Unveiled With Nearly 500 Km Range

Audi e-tron GT is claimed to do zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds with an overboost function in the RS trim

Audi has revealed the e-tron GT, an electrified four-door performance based sedan with a low slung stance and coupe-like roofline. Riding on the same lines as the India-bound e-tron SUV, the GT is undoubtedly one of the boldest creations from Audi in recent memory. Rivalling the Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan, the Audi e-tron GT will be made available in standard and RS trims in the global markets.

Produced at Audi Böllinger Höfe at Neckarsulm in Germany, it is priced from €99,800 (Rs. 88.14 lakh) for the Quattro and from €138,200 (Rs. 1.22 crore) for the RS version in its home market. It has plenty in common with the Porsche Taycan as it sits on the J1 Performance Platform designed by Porsche. As for the exterior, the Ingolstadt-based manufacturer concentrated on making it as aerodynamically efficient as possible.

The e-tron GT has a very low drag co-efficient of 0.24 and it comes with air curtains for funneling air around the wheels along with rear diff and flat floor to reduce lift. The active aero tech is estimated to add 30 km to the average driving range. On the inside, it gets leather-free seats that can be specified with recycled PET bottle material.



The seat position is kept low to take advantage of the low centre of gravity and the battery positioning with flat battery floor. The driver-focussed infotainment system is accompanied by a sporty looking dashboard and centre console carrying a dark theme. The metallic accents all around add an upmarket vibe.

Other key features are a two-speed transmission, an effective thermal management, Audi’s new 800 V electrical architecture for faster charge speeds, as the 86 kWh battery is claimed to have 488 km driving range on the WLTP cycle. The four-seater has sufficient headroom, bootspace capacity of 405 litres and the front trunk space of 85 litres.

It boasts of a long wheelbase to enable a roomy cabin and prominent rear haunches known as Quattro Blisters. The base e-tron GT Quattro has a power output of 476 PS and 630 Nm while the RS variant kicks out 598 PS and 830 Nm in the European specification. Both the models carry a dual motor setup with one powering each axle.

Up front, a 175 kWh electric motor is present and at the rear a 320 kWh is fitted (335 kWh in the GT for higher performance numbers). The e-tron GT RS can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds when the overboost function is engaged before topping out 255 kmph. The regular Quattro does it in 3.9 seconds with 245 kmph top speed.