Audi e-tron Electric SUV Launched In India From Rs. 99.99 Lakh

The Audi e-tron is offered in e-tron 50, e-tron 5S and e-tron Sportback 5S variants and it competes against Mercedes-Benz EQC and Jaguar I-Pace
Audi India has today announced the launch of the e-tron electric SUV and is offered in three variants. The Audi e-tron 50 is priced at Rs. 99.99 lakh while the e-tron 5S costs Rs. 1.16 crore and the e-tron Sportback 5S carries a sticker tag of Rs. 1.17 crore (all prices, ex-showroom pan India). The launch of the e-tron range has long been anticipated due to various reasons.
The luxury car manufacturers have kick-started the gradual transition towards electric mobility and in recent months, we have seen the arrival of a host of zero-emission models and the Audi e-tron is another highlight. It derives power from a 95 kWh battery pack and it feeds power to a twin electric motor system, capable of generating a combined maximum power output of 408 bhp.
The peak torque stands at 664 Nm and the e-tron claimed to have a driving range of 400 km on a single charge. All customers buying the electric SUV this year will get two chargers: one is a portable 11 kW compact charger and the other is a wall box AC charger, which will be installed at the buyer’s preferred space without having to bear the additional installation cost.
|S.No
|Variants
|Price (Ex-Showroom, India)
|1.
|Audi e-tron 50
|Rs. 99.99 lakh
|2.
|Audi e-tron 5S
|Rs. 1.16 crore
|3.
|Audi e-tron Sportback 5S
|Rs. 1.17 crore
|S.No
|Audi e-tron Dimensions
|Measurement in mm
|1.
|Length
|4,901 mm
|2.
|Width
|1,935 mm
|3.
|Height
|1,616 mm
|4.
|Wheelbase
|2,928 mm
|5.
|Kerb Weight
|2.5 ton
The Ingolstadt-based manufacturer has also made available complimentary charging at any Audi India dealership in the country for the early bird customers and select showrooms will be fitted with a 50 kW fast charger in a phased manner. All the variants are equipped with AC and DC charging ports on both sides for convenience.
The Audi e-tron 55 and Sportback 55 can be charged with up to 150 kW DC charger and the e-tron 50 with up to 120 kW DC charger. The equipment list comprises features like a wireless charging facility, a four-spoke steering wheel, soft-close doors, matrix LED headlights, LED tail lights, signature-frame front grille, a large panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control system, HUD, Audi’s latest virtual cockpit and so on.
|S.No
|Audi e-tron Specs
|Numbers
|1.
|Battery Capacity
|71 kW/95 kWh
|2.
|Max. Power
|313 hp/408 hp
|3.
|Torque
|540 Nm/664 Nm
|4.
|Range
|264-379 km/359-484 km
|5.
|0-100 kmph
|6.8 S/5.7S
|6
|Charge Time
|0-80% in 8.5h or 30 minutes using fast charger
The Audi e-tron competes against Mercedes-Benz EQC and Jaguar I-Pace and is brought into the country via CBU (Completely Built-Up) route. The e-tron 50 is equipped with a 71 kW battery to produce 308 bhp and 540 Nm and is rated to have a range of 264-379 km.