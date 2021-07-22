Audi e-tron Electric SUV Launched In India From Rs. 99.99 Lakh

The Audi e-tron is offered in e-tron 50, e-tron 5S and e-tron Sportback 5S variants and it competes against Mercedes-Benz EQC and Jaguar I-Pace

Audi India has today announced the launch of the e-tron electric SUV and is offered in three variants. The Audi e-tron 50 is priced at Rs. 99.99 lakh while the e-tron 5S costs Rs. 1.16 crore and the e-tron Sportback 5S carries a sticker tag of Rs. 1.17 crore (all prices, ex-showroom pan India). The launch of the e-tron range has long been anticipated due to various reasons.

The luxury car manufacturers have kick-started the gradual transition towards electric mobility and in recent months, we have seen the arrival of a host of zero-emission models and the Audi e-tron is another highlight. It derives power from a 95 kWh battery pack and it feeds power to a twin electric motor system, capable of generating a combined maximum power output of 408 bhp.

The peak torque stands at 664 Nm and the e-tron claimed to have a driving range of 400 km on a single charge. All customers buying the electric SUV this year will get two chargers: one is a portable 11 kW compact charger and the other is a wall box AC charger, which will be installed at the buyer’s preferred space without having to bear the additional installation cost.

S.No Variants Price (Ex-Showroom, India) 1. Audi e-tron 50 Rs. 99.99 lakh 2. Audi e-tron 5S Rs. 1.16 crore 3. Audi e-tron Sportback 5S Rs. 1.17 crore

S.No Audi e-tron Dimensions Measurement in mm 1. Length 4,901 mm 2. Width 1,935 mm 3. Height 1,616 mm 4. Wheelbase 2,928 mm 5. Kerb Weight 2.5 ton

The Ingolstadt-based manufacturer has also made available complimentary charging at any Audi India dealership in the country for the early bird customers and select showrooms will be fitted with a 50 kW fast charger in a phased manner. All the variants are equipped with AC and DC charging ports on both sides for convenience.

The Audi e-tron 55 and Sportback 55 can be charged with up to 150 kW DC charger and the e-tron 50 with up to 120 kW DC charger. The equipment list comprises features like a wireless charging facility, a four-spoke steering wheel, soft-close doors, matrix LED headlights, LED tail lights, signature-frame front grille, a large panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control system, HUD, Audi’s latest virtual cockpit and so on.

S.No Audi e-tron Specs Numbers 1. Battery Capacity 71 kW/95 kWh 2. Max. Power 313 hp/408 hp 3. Torque 540 Nm/664 Nm 4. Range 264-379 km/359-484 km 5. 0-100 kmph 6.8 S/5.7S 6 Charge Time 0-80% in 8.5h or 30 minutes using fast charger

The Audi e-tron competes against Mercedes-Benz EQC and Jaguar I-Pace and is brought into the country via CBU (Completely Built-Up) route. The e-tron 50 is equipped with a 71 kW battery to produce 308 bhp and 540 Nm and is rated to have a range of 264-379 km.