Audi E-Tron Electric SUV India Launch On July 22 With 452 Km Range

Audi E-Tron electric SUV is claimed to deliver 452 km driving range on a single charge; SUV body style to arrive first in India

Audi India has confirmed the launch date of the all-electric e-tron in the domestic market. Scheduled to go on sale on July 22, the e-tron was supposed to arrive earlier but the reemergence of the health crisis really hampered the plans. The Audi e-tron will compete against the recently launched Jaguar I-Pace and Mercedes-Benz EQC.

In India, the Jaguar I-Pace, introduced in March 2021, costs Rs. 1.06 crore with 470 km range while the Mercedes-Benz EQC is priced at Rs. 99.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and it entered the market back in October 2020 with up to 471 km driving range. The new Audi e-tron will come into the marketplace in two different body styles as SUV and Sportback will be offered (GT performance sedan is also available globally).

India will first get the e-tron in its SUV guise and it comes with a host of distinctive visual features compared to the IC-engined Q-series SUVs. Some of the highlights include a single-frame octagonal front grille embellished in chrome, a pair of sleek Matrix LED headlamps with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, a large greenhouse, full-width LED tail lamps, etc.

First showcased in its concept form at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show, the Audi e-tron is the first volume-produced model to feature camera as virtual exterior mirrors. It also gets a sporty alloy wheel design, dual-tone bumper, and prominent wheel arches. As for the performance, the zero-emission SUV uses two electric motors capable of producing 355 bhp.

It is also responsible for developing 561 Nm torque and in the boost mode, the performance stands at 408 bhp and 664 Nm. It also has an intelligent brake energy recuperation system to assist the drive by harnessing 90 per cent of braking force. The Ingolstadt-based manufacturer claims that the e-tron can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 6.6 seconds before topping out 200 kmph.

The 95 kWh battery pack will be responsible for delivering 452 km on a single charge and using a regular charger, it can replenish back to 100 per cent in eight and a half hours. The Boost mode extracts more from the 95 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack, which is mounted low on the chassis to aid lower centre of gravity for greater ride and handling characteristics.