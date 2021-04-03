Audi A7L Spotted Undisguised At Ad Shoot Ahead Of Launch

Audi A7L has a sedan-like roofline with a longer wheelbase as opposed to the fastback design in the regular model

It is no secret that the Chinese customers prefer their cars to be longer than intended by the global carmakers as they expect more room at the rear. The strategy of rolling out country-specific long wheelbase vehicles for India has indeed worked wonders and is keenly being followed to grab more volumes.

Audi has been working on a LWB variant of the A7 for sometime now and it has finally been exposed. In a trio of undisguised images, the Audi A7L has been caught on camera revealing what is in store during an advertisement shoot and it also hints that the Ingolstadt-based manufacturer is preparing to launch the extended wheelbase luxury sedan soon in the Chinese market.

It is worth noting that Audi already offers a handful of LWB models catering to the requirements in China. Typically, you could see the wheelbase length increasing and the rear door becoming longer to liberate more space at the back. However, this time around, Audi has gone a step further as the fastback roofline is no more.



It is opted out for a more traditional sedan-like design with a redesigned rear profile while the full-width LED tail lamps remain the same along with the bumper chromed exhaust outlets one existing on each end. The Audi A7L is manufactured to be sold exclusively in China but in the near future, we can expect it to reach global markets.

Produced under the SAIC-VW joint venture in Shanghai, it is underpinned by the flexible MLB Evo platform, which came into existence six years ago. The Audi A7L is the first made-in-China model to use this architecture as Audi has high hopes for it in the luxury space.



For the rear seat passengers, the German brand could offer more amenities with comfort and convenience in mind as the Audi A7L will slot below the A8L in the lineup. With no change in performance, it will be equipped with a 2.0-litre four-pot engine developing around 190 hp to 240 hp while a 3.0-litre motor is also on offer.

The Audi A7L 55TFSI Quattro will sit at the top of the range and a hybrid variant could be available at a later date.