Audi A6 Offered With A MASSIVE Discount Of Over Rs. 10 Lakh In India

The luxury sedan is made available with more than Rs. 10 lakh discount and additional exchange benefit of up to Rs. 1 lakh

The A6 luxury sedan is currently retailed in the fully-loaded 35 TFSI Matrix and 35 TDI Matrix variants priced at around Rs. 50 lakh and Rs. 51 lakh respectively (ex-showroom). Ahead of the new generation’s arrival, the existing model is sold at a massive discount of more than Rs. 10 lakh with EMI starting from as low as Rs. 39,999.

It is offered with Bose surround audio, matrix LED headlamps, adaptive air suspension, rear-seat entertainment package and an additional exchange benefit of up to Rs. 1 lakh at the brand’s Gurugram showroom.

Audi India has long been anticipated to introduce the new generation A6 in the domestic market that is already on sale globally. The German manufacturer launched the Lifestyle edition of the existing A6 earlier this year with feature updates. With Mercedes-Benz and BMW are on a roll introducing new products, Audi isn’t backing down either as the all-new A6 will enter the market next month.

The 2020 Audi A6 comes with plenty of exteriors and interior changes and gets its design inspired by the bigger A7 and A8. It gets a bigger trapezoidal front grille while the body panels are made to emphasize a sleeker overall profile. Just as the exterior, the cabin adorns many updates including a new outlook with the black panel to bring forth a lounge-like appearance.

With the 12.3-inch virtual cockpit system and a new MMI touchscreen at the center of all action, the number of physical buttons used has been reduced. The touchscreen is engineered to give a similar experience to your regular smartphones and it can store personal settings for up to seven drivers while the individual profile settings have as many as 400 different parameters.

The Navigation Plus technology will further enhance the driving experience of the new-gen Audi A6. The Ingolstadt-based brand will be offering plenty of driver-assistive features in three packages: Park Assist, City Assist and Tour Assist. The controlling unit monitors different parameters using multiple cameras, radar and ultrasonic sensors.

As for the powertrain, the 3.0-litre V6 gasoline engine should produce about 335 bhp and 500 Nm while the smaller 3.0-litre diesel makes 282 bhp and 620 Nm. The former is mated to a seven-speed S Tronic transmission while the latter uses an eight-speed automatic Tiptronic unit. Both the powertrains will more likely get BSVI compliance right from the get-go.