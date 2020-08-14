Audi A3 Gets A Long Wheelbase Version In China – Report

The Audi A3 received a new-generation model earlier this year, and the said model is expected to be launched in the Indian market next year

Audi was all set to showcase the new-gen A3 at this year’s Geneva Motor Show, however, the auto show got cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances. Hence, the German carmaker went on to debut the updated sedan online in April 2020, and now just after 4 months, it looks like Audi is set to launch a long wheelbase version for the A3 in the Chinese market.

New images sourced by Auto163 reveal the compact sedan’s extended wheelbase version, which retains the front and rear design of the Euro-spec new-gen A3, however, adds some extra space between the B- and C-pillar, which lends it additional legroom for the rear occupants.

Rest of the design seems like it’s been carried over exactly the way it is. At the front, Audi’s signature Singleframe grille has been retained. The A3 gets angular LED headlamps and LED tail lamps, along with dual-tone alloy wheels. The bumpers on the long wheelbase version feature the same design as well. The only new addition to the said car is the taller boot-lid spoiler.

While Audi adds an 'L' at the end of all of the LWB versions of its cars, it looks like the company has skipped it for the A3 sedan.

In regular wheelbase guise, the A3 Sedan measures 4,500 mm in length, 1,820 mm in width, stands 1,430 mm tall, and has a 2,637 mm long wheelbase. The sedan has a 425-litre boot capacity.

The Euro-spec A3 is offered with two different powertrains, which include a 2.0-litre oil burner rated at 150 PS/360 Nm, as well as a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 150 PS of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox, as well as a 7-speed DSG. The LWB model sold in China will likely only be offered with the petrol powertrain.

The A3 long wheelbase will be built at FAW-Volkswagen China joint venture plant located in Qingdao, and is expected to be launched in the Chinese market by the end of this year.