Auction For BMW Company Owned Cars & Bikes Begins From Rs. 1.7 Lakh

BMW Group India auction has many lucrative models from BMW, BMW Motorrad and Mini listed and they range from Rs. 1.70 lakh to Rs. 1.15 crore

In an exclusive report, we can reveal that BMW Group India is conducting an auction on March 20 and 21, 2021 and the bidding can be placed online. As many as 54 BMW Group owned cars and motorcycles are listed for the auction and to participate, potential buyers will have to pay Rs. 5,000 to enroll themselves but is not refundable.

Some of the listed cars are unregistered and the purchase through the auction will make the highest bidder the first owner. The BMW X4 M, a single unit available in India, Z4 40i, X6, M2 and M5 are notable examples. The interested participants can bid below the reference price as well and they can be part of the auction from anywhere across the country online.

As for the motorcycles from BMW Motorrad, the BMW F 750 GS, the BMW F 850 GS, the BMW G 310 GS, the BMW G 310 R, the BMW F 750 GS, and BMW R NINE T are available. The entry-level G310 R manufactured in 2018 with 5,553 km on the odometer carries a base price of Rs. 1.70 lakh and for its adv sibling, Rs. 2 lakh being quoted.

Model Odo MFG Price 1. BMW X1 20D 5712 Km 2019 Rs. 32,00,000 2. BMW X1 20D M Sport 14865 Km 2019 Rs. 32,50,000 3. BMW X1 20D M Sport 10456 Km 2019 Rs. 32,50,000 4. BMW X1 sDrive 20D M Sport 13801 Km 2019 Rs. 32,00,000 5. BMW X1 sDrive 20D M Sport 13935 Km 2019 Rs. 32,00,000 6. BMW X1 xDrive 20D M Sport 11187 Km 2019 Rs. 32,75,000 7. BMW X1 sDrive 20D M Sport 13218 Km 2019 Rs. 32,00,000 8. BMW X3 M 2235 Km 2019 Rs. 85,00,000 9. BMW X3 M 6693 Km 2019 Rs. 85,00,000 10. BMW X3 xDrive 20D 21709 Km 2018 Rs. 41,00,000 11. BMW X3 xDrive 20D Luxury Line 20489 Km 2019 Rs. 44,10,000 12. BMW X4 xDrive 20D M Sport X 6481 Km 2019 Rs. 46,50,000 13. BMW X4 xDrive 20D M Sport X 18921 Km 2019 Rs. 44,50,000 14. BMW X4 xDrive 20D M Sport X 9140 Km 2019 Rs. 45,50,000 15. BMW X4 xDrive 20D M Sport X 15144 Km 2019 Rs. 44,50,000 16. BMW X4 xDrive 20D M Sport X 23857 Km 2019 Rs. 44,00,000 17. BMW X4 xDrive 20D M Sport X 8019 Km 2019 Rs. 46,50,000 18. BMW X4 M 109 Km 2019 Rs. 95,00,000 19. BMW X5 xDrive30D Edition X 33630 Km 2018 Rs. 45,00,000 20. BMW X6 XDrive40I 5003 Km 2019 Rs. 84,00,000 21. BMW X7 xDrive40i 4758 Km 2019 Rs. 95,00,000 22. BMW 3 Series 320D 19371 Km 2019 Rs. 33,50,000 23. BMW 5 Series 530i M Sport 7208 Km 2019 Rs. 42,50,000 24. BMW 5 Series 520d Luxury Line 9172 Km 2019 Rs. 42,50,000 25. BMW 6 Series GT 620 D 8487 Km 2019 Rs. 46,50,000 26. BMW 6 Series GT 620 D Luxury Line 18027 Km 2019 Rs. 46,50,000 27. BMW 6 Series GT 620 D Luxury Line 13,442 Km 2019 Rs. 46,50,000 28. BMW 7 Series 730Ld 11520 Km 2019 Rs. 82,00,000 29. BMW 7 Series 730Ld 26378 Km 2018 Rs. 72,00,000 30. BMW 7 Series 730Ld 12000 Km 2019 Rs. 82,00,000 31. BMW Z4 M40i 3068 Km 2019 Rs. 67,00,000 32. BMW M5 Competition 2334 Km 2019 Rs. 1,15,00,000 33. BMW M2 Competition 2792 Km 2019 Rs. 68,00,000 34. Mini Countryman Cooper S 2524 Km 2019 Rs. 27,00,000 35. Mini Cooper S Clubman 5005 Km 2018 Rs. 32,00,000 36. Mini Cooper S Clubman 5158 Km 2017 Rs. 31,00,000 37. Mini Cooper S Clubman 15278 Km 2018 Rs. 31,50,000 38. Mini Cooper S LCI Clubman 5846 Km 2019 Rs. 38,00,000 39. BMW 3 Series 320D Luxury Line 12090 Km 2019 Rs. 33,00,000 40. BMW 3 Series 320D Luxury Line 13476 2020 Rs. 33,00,000 41. BMW 3 Series 320D Gran Tourismo 23134 Km 2019 Rs. 33,50,000 42. BMW X4 xDrive30d M Sport X 16421 Km 2019 Rs. 49,00,000 43. BMW X4 xDrive30d M Sport X 9304 Km 2019 Rs. 50,00,000 44. BMW X4 xDrive30d M Sport X 22238 Km 2019 Rs. 48,50,000 45. BMW X5 xDrive30D xLine 39718 Km 2019 Rs. 64,00,000 46. BMW X1 sDrive20d xLine 3391 Km 2020 Rs. 32,50,000 47. BMW M5 Competition 5520 Km 2019 Rs. 1,15,00,000 48. BMW M2 Competition 31 KM 2019 Rs. 64,00,000 49. BMW F 750 GS 274 Km 2018 Rs. 9,50,000 50. BMW F 850 GS Adventure 964 Km 2019 Rs. 11,00,000 51. BMW G 310 GS 4677 Km 2018 Rs. 2,00,000 52. BMW G 310 R 5553 Km 2018 Rs. 1,70,000 53. BMW F 750 GS 3561 2018 Rs. 9,50,000 54. BMW R NINET 1142 Km 2019 Rs. 14,75,000

It goes up to Rs. 14.75 lakh for the R Nine T, manufactured in 2019 with 1,142 Km onboard. As for cars, the Mini Countryman Cooper S with 2,524 km on the do and produced in 2019, carries a base price of Rs. 27 lakh while the Mini Cooper S Clubman costs Rs. 31.50 lakh before the auction and the Cooper S LCI Clubman costs Rs. 38 lakh.

On the BMW side, the BMW X1 sDrive 20D M Sport has a base price of Rs. 32 lakh with 13,218 km on the odometer. The German luxury carmaker has presented 5 units of the 3 Series and 3 Series GT along with 9 units of the X4 and 8 units of the X1. Three examples of the 6 Series GT manufactured in 2019, 2 units of the 7 Series and 5 units of the M-spec cars are also available in the auction.

Other cars waiting to be auctioned out are X3 and X5. Sitting at the top with the highest base price of Rs. 1.15 crore are 2 units of the BMW M5 Competition rolled out of the production lines in 2019 and they have clocked 2334 km and 5520 km respectively.