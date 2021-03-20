Auction For BMW Company Owned Cars & Bikes Begins From Rs. 1.7 Lakh

BMW Group India auction has many lucrative models from BMW, BMW Motorrad and Mini listed and they range from Rs. 1.70 lakh to Rs. 1.15 crore
In an exclusive report, we can reveal that BMW Group India is conducting an auction on March 20 and 21, 2021 and the bidding can be placed online. As many as 54 BMW Group owned cars and motorcycles are listed for the auction and to participate, potential buyers will have to pay Rs. 5,000 to enroll themselves but is not refundable.
Some of the listed cars are unregistered and the purchase through the auction will make the highest bidder the first owner. The BMW X4 M, a single unit available in India, Z4 40i, X6, M2 and M5 are notable examples. The interested participants can bid below the reference price as well and they can be part of the auction from anywhere across the country online.
As for the motorcycles from BMW Motorrad, the BMW F 750 GS, the BMW F 850 GS, the BMW G 310 GS, the BMW G 310 R, the BMW F 750 GS, and BMW R NINE T are available. The entry-level G310 R manufactured in 2018 with 5,553 km on the odometer carries a base price of Rs. 1.70 lakh and for its adv sibling, Rs. 2 lakh being quoted.
|Model
|Odo
|MFG
|Price
|1. BMW X1 20D
|5712 Km
|2019
|Rs. 32,00,000
|2. BMW X1 20D M Sport
|14865 Km
|2019
|Rs. 32,50,000
|3. BMW X1 20D M Sport
|10456 Km
|2019
|Rs. 32,50,000
|4. BMW X1 sDrive 20D M Sport
|13801 Km
|2019
|Rs. 32,00,000
|5. BMW X1 sDrive 20D M Sport
|13935 Km
|2019
|Rs. 32,00,000
|6. BMW X1 xDrive 20D M Sport
|11187 Km
|2019
|Rs. 32,75,000
|7. BMW X1 sDrive 20D M Sport
|13218 Km
|2019
|Rs. 32,00,000
|8. BMW X3 M
|2235 Km
|2019
|Rs. 85,00,000
|9. BMW X3 M
|6693 Km
|2019
|Rs. 85,00,000
|10. BMW X3 xDrive 20D
|21709 Km
|2018
|Rs. 41,00,000
|11. BMW X3 xDrive 20D Luxury Line
|20489 Km
|2019
|Rs. 44,10,000
|12. BMW X4 xDrive 20D M Sport X
|6481 Km
|2019
|Rs. 46,50,000
|13. BMW X4 xDrive 20D M Sport X
|18921 Km
|2019
|Rs. 44,50,000
|14. BMW X4 xDrive 20D M Sport X
|9140 Km
|2019
|Rs. 45,50,000
|15. BMW X4 xDrive 20D M Sport X
|15144 Km
|2019
|Rs. 44,50,000
|16. BMW X4 xDrive 20D M Sport X
|23857 Km
|2019
|Rs. 44,00,000
|17. BMW X4 xDrive 20D M Sport X
|8019 Km
|2019
|Rs. 46,50,000
|18. BMW X4 M
|109 Km
|2019
|Rs. 95,00,000
|19. BMW X5 xDrive30D Edition X
|33630 Km
|2018
|Rs. 45,00,000
|20. BMW X6 XDrive40I
|5003 Km
|2019
|Rs. 84,00,000
|21. BMW X7 xDrive40i
|4758 Km
|2019
|Rs. 95,00,000
|22. BMW 3 Series 320D
|19371 Km
|2019
|Rs. 33,50,000
|23. BMW 5 Series 530i M Sport
|7208 Km
|2019
|Rs. 42,50,000
|24. BMW 5 Series 520d Luxury Line
|9172 Km
|2019
|Rs. 42,50,000
|25. BMW 6 Series GT 620 D
|8487 Km
|2019
|Rs. 46,50,000
|26. BMW 6 Series GT 620 D Luxury Line
|18027 Km
|2019
|Rs. 46,50,000
|27. BMW 6 Series GT 620 D Luxury Line
|13,442 Km
|2019
|Rs. 46,50,000
|28. BMW 7 Series 730Ld
|11520 Km
|2019
|Rs. 82,00,000
|29. BMW 7 Series 730Ld
|26378 Km
|2018
|Rs. 72,00,000
|30. BMW 7 Series 730Ld
|12000 Km
|2019
|Rs. 82,00,000
|31. BMW Z4 M40i
|3068 Km
|2019
|Rs. 67,00,000
|32. BMW M5 Competition
|2334 Km
|2019
|Rs. 1,15,00,000
|33. BMW M2 Competition
|2792 Km
|2019
|Rs. 68,00,000
|34. Mini Countryman Cooper S
|2524 Km
|2019
|Rs. 27,00,000
|35. Mini Cooper S Clubman
|5005 Km
|2018
|Rs. 32,00,000
|36. Mini Cooper S Clubman
|5158 Km
|2017
|Rs. 31,00,000
|37. Mini Cooper S Clubman
|15278 Km
|2018
|Rs. 31,50,000
|38. Mini Cooper S LCI Clubman
|5846 Km
|2019
|Rs. 38,00,000
|39. BMW 3 Series 320D Luxury Line
|12090 Km
|2019
|Rs. 33,00,000
|40. BMW 3 Series 320D Luxury Line
|13476
|2020
|Rs. 33,00,000
|41. BMW 3 Series 320D Gran Tourismo
|23134 Km
|2019
|Rs. 33,50,000
|42. BMW X4 xDrive30d M Sport X
|16421 Km
|2019
|Rs. 49,00,000
|43. BMW X4 xDrive30d M Sport X
|9304 Km
|2019
|Rs. 50,00,000
|44. BMW X4 xDrive30d M Sport X
|22238 Km
|2019
|Rs. 48,50,000
|45. BMW X5 xDrive30D xLine
|39718 Km
|2019
|Rs. 64,00,000
|46. BMW X1 sDrive20d xLine
|3391 Km
|2020
|Rs. 32,50,000
|47. BMW M5 Competition
|5520 Km
|2019
|Rs. 1,15,00,000
|48. BMW M2 Competition
|31 KM
|2019
|Rs. 64,00,000
|49. BMW F 750 GS
|274 Km
|2018
|Rs. 9,50,000
|50. BMW F 850 GS Adventure
|964 Km
|2019
|Rs. 11,00,000
|51. BMW G 310 GS
|4677 Km
|2018
|Rs. 2,00,000
|52. BMW G 310 R
|5553 Km
|2018
|Rs. 1,70,000
|53. BMW F 750 GS
|3561
|2018
|Rs. 9,50,000
|54. BMW R NINET
|1142 Km
|2019
|Rs. 14,75,000
It goes up to Rs. 14.75 lakh for the R Nine T, manufactured in 2019 with 1,142 Km onboard. As for cars, the Mini Countryman Cooper S with 2,524 km on the do and produced in 2019, carries a base price of Rs. 27 lakh while the Mini Cooper S Clubman costs Rs. 31.50 lakh before the auction and the Cooper S LCI Clubman costs Rs. 38 lakh.
On the BMW side, the BMW X1 sDrive 20D M Sport has a base price of Rs. 32 lakh with 13,218 km on the odometer. The German luxury carmaker has presented 5 units of the 3 Series and 3 Series GT along with 9 units of the X4 and 8 units of the X1. Three examples of the 6 Series GT manufactured in 2019, 2 units of the 7 Series and 5 units of the M-spec cars are also available in the auction.
Other cars waiting to be auctioned out are X3 and X5. Sitting at the top with the highest base price of Rs. 1.15 crore are 2 units of the BMW M5 Competition rolled out of the production lines in 2019 and they have clocked 2334 km and 5520 km respectively.