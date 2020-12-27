Attractive Year-End Offers On Honda Activa 6G & Honda CB Shine 125

The Honda Activa 6G and the CB Shine 125 have been Honda’s highest-selling offerings since a long time now, and these discounts will further improve their sales

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced alluring year-end offers for two of its high-selling offerings in India, i.e. Honda Activa 6G and Honda CB Shine 125. As a part of the offers, company has announced several schemes to attract prospective buyers. However, it should be noted that these offers are valid for a limited period only.

Here is a list of the offers that are currently being offered with the Honda Activa 6G as well as the Honda CB Shine 125 –

Exchange bonus of up to Rs 2,000

100% finance availability

Interest rate starting from as low as 7.99%

Cashback of up to Rs 2,500 via PayTM

5% cashback of up to Rs 5,000 on card EMIs

Apart from the aforementioned offers, Honda is also providing a special scheme for CSD, under which a cash discount of up to Rs 2,000 is being offered. In addition, the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer is also offering other benefits for Government employees. As of now, Honda retails the Activa 6G at a starting price of Rs 65,892, and goes up to Rs 68,892 (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi) for the top-end 20th Anniversary Edition DLX.

On the other hand, the CB Shine is currently being offered in two different variants, namely Drum and Disc, priced at Rs 69,415 and Rs 74,115 (ex-showroom Delhi) respectively. Powering the bike is a 124 cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine that belts out 10.7 PS of maximum power at 7500 rpm, as well as 11 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

On the other hand, the Activa 6G comes equipped with a 109.5 cc fan-cooled, 4 stroke, single-cylinder motor that generates 7.8 PS of power at 8000 rpm, while it has a peak torque rating of 8.8 Nm at 5250 rpm.

While the Activa 6G was Honda’s best-selling scooter in the country in November 2020, the CB Shine was the automaker’s highest-selling motorcycle in the same month. The two products helped Honda become the second-best selling two-wheeler manufacturer in India last month, with a total of almost 4.13 lakh units sold.