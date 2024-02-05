Ather Rizta E-Scooter To Have Largest Seat In Segment

Launch confirmed for mid-2024, the Ather Rizta family-oriented electric scooter will have the segment’s largest seat as per the brand’s CEO

Ather Energy is currently working on a family e-scooter for the Indian market. Dubbed Rizta, the Bengaluru start-up shared a teaser of the upcoming electric scooter last week, revealing its silhouette. In addition to this, the name ‘Rizta’ was also trademarked by the company along with confirming that the family electric scooter will start rolling on Indian roads in the next 6 months.

The Ather Rizta will be unveiled at the brand’s Community Day 2024 in the coming months, followed by its launch and price announcement soon after, most probably by mid-2024. In the latest development, the test prototype of the family-oriented e-scooter has been spotted testing around Bengaluru, revealing new details about its design.

In addition to this, Ather Energy’s CEO has shared a teaser comparing the seat size of the brand’s upcoming Rizta with the segment’s best-selling Ola S1. Moreover, in another video, he was seen comparing the seats of the Honda Activa and Ather Rizta side by side. This clearly suggests that Ather is claiming big on space and practicality with its upcoming family oriented e-scooter.

As for the spy images are concerned, keen eyes can easily notice its sizable stance and it seems relatively larger in terms of dimensions as compared to Ather’s 450X lineup. This is well justified by the fact that it is a family-oriented product with utility and practicality being the top priority. The heavily camouflaged test mule also gives away the spacious floorboard along with a longer seat which easily accommodates two riders.

Moreover, the decent luggage on the e-scooter highlights that it is undergoing load testing. Testing the e-scooter with full load becomes an absolute necessity as it is primarily targeted at family usage. Talking about the design, the earlier spy shots and official teaser hints at a more conventional styling for Rizta which will appeal to a larger set of customers. It will follow a different philosophy as Ather’s current 450 range is known for its youthful and aggressive design.

Expect the Rizta to get all the modern bells and whistles including all LED lights, riding modes, a fully digital instrument cluster, fast charging, smartphone connectivity and more. In the hardware department, the e-scooter will get 12-inch wheels with disc brakes at both ends and a conventional suspension setup.

The powertrain details of the Ather Rizta are under wraps, however, it will likely employ a new battery and electric motor setup. Rivalling the likes of TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak Premium in the Indian market, the Ather is expected to price the Rizta e-scooter around Rs. 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom).