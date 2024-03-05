Ather Rizta Affordable e-Scooter To Launch Next Month In India

Ather Rizta will be launched on April 6, 2024 and it will be an affordable electric scooter priced below the 450 series

Ather Energy is preparing to launch a brand new scooter targetting family-based customers with its practicality and affordable nature. Teased multiple times already, the scooter dubbed the Rizta, will be introduced on April 6, 2024 at the Ather Community Day and it will directly compete with Ola S1X, Ola S1 Air, Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube amongst others.

The Ather Rizta has been caught testing quite a few times and coupled with the details revealed through the teasers, it is clear that the zero-emission scooter will have bigger proportions compared to the Ather 450 range. The floorboard is expected to be larger along with the overall wheelbase and the understorage capacity for improved everyday use over the 450.

The latest teaser reveals a long single-piece seat so that the pillion and rider can sit with ample room. The equipment list will likely comprise an LED headlamp, a fully digital instrument cluster, navigation provision, smartphone connectivity enabling call and SMS alerts, different ride modes, over-the-air updates, and fast charging capability.

It will also feature regenerative braking and a concealed belt final drive in a similar fashion to the recently launched Ather 450 Apex. However, it will have to be waited and seen whether the Magic Twist feature – throttle twisted backwards for braking energy regeneration – will be included or not. It will lack some of the features the 450 gets though as it will be priced in an affordable manner.

The Ather Rizta could be priced around Rs. 1.20-1.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and it could target buyers wanting to go for 125 cc IC-engined scooters. Ather’s Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Tarun Mehta wrote a while ago on X that it will be the “absolute pinnacle of refined performance”

The Bengaluru-based brand is one of the top-selling electric two-wheeler makers in the country and it could aim to grab a significant share of the market with the Rizta. While no technical details have been officially revealed, we expect it to have a real-world range of at least 120 km on a single charge.