Ather Introduces New Dark Theme For 450 Electric Scooter Range

The Dark Theme makes riding at nights easier, since it eases the strain on your eyes, while also reduces the distraction that the bright light from the Light Theme causes

Ather Energy, the electric vehicle startup company has introduced the seventh update for its Ather 450 electric scooter range. The Over The Air (OTA) update has added a new ‘Dark Theme’ to the scooter’s instrument cluster, which enhances the riding experience after the sun sets, and also improves visibility.

The Dark Theme has been requested for a long time on Ather’s Forum, since riding with the regular Light Theme at night resulted in strain on the eyes of the rider, and the bright light coming from it could also be a distraction for many. The new Dark Theme addresses all of that problems, and makes night rides easier.

Now, owners have the option to manually make a choice between the Light and Dark themes. You can also set it to auto which will keep the Dark theme switched on between 6 PM and 6 AM, while the Light theme will be activated for the rest of the day. Additionally, it also comes with some improvements like a more responsive keyboard, and the ability to save previous riding modes.

Swapnil Jain, Co-founder and CTO, Ather Energy, talking about the update, said that, “We are happy to take yet another step to enhance the Ather 450’s rider experience. We designed the Ather products to improve with time rather than lose value once purchased and the owners have played a big role in prioritizing features and updates so we can continuously make improvements.”

As of now, Ather is the only two-wheeler manufacturer in the country that introduces new features and upgrades to its existing products. Over The Air (OTA) updates helps Ather Energy assess the problems buyers are facing with their electric scooters, and then work on them.

Ather Energy currently retails its scooters only in Bengaluru and Chennai. However, the company is working on expand its business to other cities like Pune, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Kochi and Delhi NCR as well. The company currently offers three products in the Indian market, i.e. Ather 450, Ather 450 Plus and Ather 450X.