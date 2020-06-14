Ather Energy To Soon Launch An Exchange Program For Petrol Scooters

Ather Energy was the first auto manufacturer to launch a fully-electric scooter in the India, while Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company have also now taken the same path

Ather Energy, the electric vehicle startup company is currently in the works of launching an exchange program for petrol scooter owners, who would like to upgrade to a new Ather electric scooter. Ather Energy entered the Indian market with the 450 electric scooter which was launched two years ago, and is now working on expanding its reach in the country.

The homegrown EV manufacturer is yet to reveal more details about the exchange program and what products it will be valid on, as well as the eligibility. As of now, Ather Energy retails three products in the Indian market, i.e. Ather 450, Ather 450 Plus and Ather 450X. More information regarding the plan is expected to be revealed later this month.

At present, Ather scooters are only available in Bengaluru and Chennai. However, the EV manufacturer plans to expand its reach to Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, Kochi, Ahmedabad, and Coimbatore as well. The Ather 450 comes equipped with a 2.4 kWh IP67 rated lithium-ion battery pack, while the Ather 450X, which was launched as its successor earlier this year, gets a larger 2.9 kWh unit.

The 450’s BLDC electric motor offers a maximum power output of 5.4 kW, while the peak torque output is rated at 20.5 Nm. The scooter can sprint from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.9 seconds, before topping out at 80 kmph. The 450 comes with three different riding modes, namely Eco, which provides a range of 75 km; Ride, which brings the range down to 65 km; and Sport, which further brings it down to 55 km, but offers maximum performance.

The premium Ather 450X on the other hand, has a peak power output of 6 kW, and a max torque rating of 26 Nm. Ather claims that the 450X can go reach the speed of 40 kmph from standstill in just 3.3 seconds, while this scooter can also not go beyond 80 kmph.

On the feature front, the 450X gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system powered by a 1.3 GHz Snapdragon 212 processor, and running on Android OS. It is capable of getting OTA updates, gets Google Maps integration, Bluetooth connectivity and can help you know in detail about ride statistics, charge status etc with the help of a dedicated smartphone app.