Ather Energy To Launch 3 New Scooters Tomorrow In India

Ather 450S will be accompanied by two new scooters that are expected to be variants of the 450X

Ather Energy has revealed that it will be introducing three new electric scooters tomorrow in India. It comes as a little surprise as only the 450S was expected to launch. It is yet unknown what the other two models will be but do expect them to be new variants of the existing 450 range.

They will help adhere to the needs of a wide base of customers depending on their range capability and price. The Ather 450X is currently priced between Rs. 1.48 lakh and Rs. 1.68 lakh (ex-showroom) following the reduction in FAME II subsidy. Thus, new variants with lower capacity battery packs and electric motors may help lower the prices further.

The upcoming Ather 450S will likely carry a price tag of Rs. 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and thus the two new variants could be priced between the 450S and 450X. The Ather 450S will become the most affordable electric scooter within the brand’s lineup upon arrival and it will be equipped with a 3 kWh battery pack, capable of a claimed riding range of 115 km on a single charge.

It will have a top speed of 90 kmph, the same as the 450X. But the lower performance levels and other internal changes could make it a little less peppy than its bigger sibling. The pre-bookings for the Ather 450S are already open for an initial refundable token of Rs. 2,500.

It will act as a direct rival to the Ola S1 Air and TVS iQube and will be powered by a 6.4 kW electric motor kicking out a maximum torque output of 26 Nm. As for the design, the Ather 450S will be a lot similar to the 450X except for minor changes.

It will have sleek styling with an aggressive facade boasting LED headlamps, sharp-looking LED turn signals, an inverted C-shaped LED tail lamp, a sturdy grab rail, black finished alloy wheels, etc. The touchscreen LCD display will be opted in favour of a more budget-friendly cluster and compared to the 450X, the connectivity features could be lesser.