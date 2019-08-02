Ather Electric Scooters New Prices Out Post GST Cut – Details

Ather 340 and Ather 450 have witnessed a price reduction of about Rs. 9,000 due to the brought down of GST rates from 12 to 5 per cent

Ather Energy has announced the revised pricing of its range of domestic scooters following the reduction in GST rates from 12 per cent to 5 per cent. The base Ather 340 has its price decreased by Rs. 9,000 while the Ather 450 receives the same treatment much to the encouragement of potential customers.

As the reduced 5 per cent GST rates apply from August 1, 2019 so are the prices as the Ather 340 costs Rs. 1.02 lakh and the Ather 450 carries a sticker tag of Rs. 1.13 lakh (both prices, on-road Bengaluru). In Chennai, however, the Ather 340 is sold with a price of Rs. 1.10 lakh and the Ather 450 at Rs. 1.22 lakh (on-road).

Across the two- and four-wheeler industries, the GST tax reduction has impacted on the pricing in a positive way. For instance, the recently launched Hyundai Kona Electric with a price tag of Rs. 25.3 lakh (ex-showroom), sees a reduction of about Rs. 1.40 lakh on the on-road total cost.

For the promising electric vehicle start-ups like Ather Energy and Revolt Motors, this has come as a major push. The former started its operations in 2018 at its Bengaluru base while the GST tax reduction has been implemented when the brand expanded its reach to Chennai.

More cities are on the cards as Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad are in the line to get Ather Energy showrooms by the year 2023. The Ather range is advanced with connectivity features such as navigation, and the range-topping 450 is claimed to have an electric range 75 kilometres on a single charge on economy mode and 60 kilometres on performance mode.

It uses a 5.4 kW Lithium-ion battery that is good enough to produce 7.24 bhp as well as 20.5 Nm of torque. The charging time stands at two hours and 40 minutes and is said to accelerate from zero to 40 kmph in 3.9 seconds while the top speed stands at 80 kmph.