Ather Electric Confirms A Family Based Affordable Scooter For 2024

Ather will launch two all-new electric scooters in 2024 in India as one will be a family-based affordable scooter and the other will be at the “absolute pinnacle of refined performance”

Ather Energy, which recently celebrated ten years of operation at its Hosur factory in Tamil Nadu, is currently working on a brand new scooter and some of its key details have been revealed by the brand’s Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Tarun Mehta. In a recent tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, he confirmed that it will be launched next year.

It will be a “bigger, family-oriented scooter” and it has been designed with the “entire family in mind” as it is said to be comfortable while having an ample size. He wrote that it will have a “whole lot more—all wrapped up in one fantastic package.” In an aim to garner more customers and make its offerings more accessible, it will carry an affordable price tag.

He has also confirmed that an evolved 450 series will be launching soon building on the strong foundation of the original 450 which excelled with clean and sharp design ethos while having a minimalistic approach and its performance was also top-notch. The new avatar of the Ather 450 series will be the “absolute pinnacle of refined performance” according to Mehta.

He further noted, “It will have best-in-class features that will redefine your riding experience.” It will go on sale early next year with a premium price tag but he assured it will be well worth the money spent. The Ather 450 was first introduced in September 2018 following its debut in early 2016.

Nearly a year and a half later, the 450X made its way to the domestic market. The upcoming family-based zero-emission scooter could compete directly against the likes of Ola S1X series, Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube, and it will be interesting to see if it will be priced around Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom) or not.

The Bengaluru-based company is one of the best-selling electric two-wheeler brands in the country and it has intentions to introduce electric motorcycles in the future as well to further expand its range.