Ather 450X Rivaling CFMoto Electric Scooter Planned For Launch In India

CFMoto will be introducing its ‘Zeeho’ electric mobility sub-brand in the Indian market later this year with an electric scooter as its first product

CFMoto is working on making a strong comeback in the Indian market and has a range of products planned for the country. The manufacturer recently launched the 300NK motorcycle, and now plans to launch a new product every eight months. A trio of 650 cc bikes have been lined up for a launch next, however, the most exciting launch from the manufacturer is expected to be its fully-electric two-wheelers.

CFMoto introduced a new sub-brand called Zeeho in December last year, which is aimed towards electric mobility. Under the Zeeho brand, CFMoto plans to launch an electric scooter in India based on the Cyber concept. Kiska Designs will be designing the upcoming Zeeho e-scooters, just like CFMoto bikes.

The Cyber concept came equipped with a Farasis Energy 4kWh lithium-ion battery coupled with Zeeho’s in-house Cobra powertrain. The electric motor is capable of producing a massive 213 Nm of peak torque and can propel the e-scooter from 0 to 50 kmph in a claimed 2.9 seconds. The top speed was rated at 110 kmph, while the claimed range was 130 km.

The battery can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in just about half an hour. What’s more, Zeeho’s battery management system promises 2,500 cycles or eight years with up to 3 lakh km. However, it should be noted that the India-spec e-scooter is expected to get different specifications, and will directly rival the Ather 450X here.

Apart from the e-scooter, Zeeho also plans to launch a range of other electric two-wheelers in the Indian market as well, including electric motorcycles. CFMoto will be retailing the Zeeho range of electric two-wheelers from its own dealerships in the country instead of separate showrooms for the Zeeho EV range.

CFMoto’s first electric scooter under the Zeeho brand is expected to make its global debut in June this year, and the automaker plans to launch the said offering in the Indian market by late 2021. The e-scooter is expected to be priced aggressively considering CFMoto’s approach to the market.