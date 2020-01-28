Ather 450X Launching Today In India – 80 Kmph+ Top Speed & Much More

Ather 450X will be offered in two variants and it will get new colour schemes and special graphics along with higher range and better top speed

with two mainstream two-wheeler manufacturers, Bajaj and TVS, having stepped foot into the electric scooter space, India’s most promising EV start-up, Ather, is responding with a new variant of the popular 450. Dubbed the 450X, it is essentially the much improved version of the regular zero-emission scooter and it will be launched in the domestic market today.

The Bengaluru-based company is receiving bookings for the 450X Collector’s Edition and it has been said to be sold out almost already. The brand will be setting up new dealerships in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad and Coimbatore as part of expanding its footprint across the country and it is a good move considering the eventual rise in competition.

The TVS I-Qube Electric and Bajaj Chetak EV are priced right up against the Ather range of scooters and thus Ather will be trying to differentiate itself from its newfound rivals with the 450X and it will be introduced in two trims: the standard 450X and 450X Collector’s Edition. Deliveries of both the trims will commence in the due course of the year.



Ather has endorsed the 450X as a Super Scooter and we can expect new paint schemes to be part of the package as the existing range gets a single white colour. Among the 450X and 450X Collector’s Edition, the latter will be more premium with exclusive graphics and the pre-ordering customers will get gifted with a special t-shirt from their merchandise series.

The brand appears to be going all in with the 450X as it is said to be “quicker, smarter, more connected and looks even cooler”. It will be equipped with fast charging facility and will be launched in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Chennai and Bengaluru initially. Another point to note is that Ather has penned a deal with Tamil Nadu Government for a production facility spanning 4,00,000 sq. ft.

Having higher range will be the major highlight of the 450X and the top speed is expected to be more than 80 kmph.