Ather 450X Gets Bluetooth Based Music & Call Feature

Atherstack’s newly updated Atherstack Atom enables the Bluetooth based music and call feature; revamped Ather App

Atherstack has released a statement regarding the arrival of its 13th Over tHE Air update known as Atherstack Atom and it has further enhanced the productivity and convenience factors involved in the Ather 450X as it enables the Bluetooth based music and call feature.

Another important update that has come along is the revamped Ather App for all the customers of the electric scooter brand with Android and iOS devices. The Bluetooth-based music and call feature allows Ather 450X owners to safely pair the seven-inch touchscreen dashboard with smartphones.

This allows the rider to view and control music and phone calls through the dashboard without any distractions and offers a seamless experience. While the music is playing on the smartphone, the dashboard will show album art, the name of the song, and the artist in the display.



When the vehicle is stationary, the rider can use the touchscreen to switch to the previous track, play/pause the current track or jump to the next track. The feature supports all popular music streaming services and podcast services. During calls, the rider can accept/reject the call on the touchscreen dashboard.

For rider safety, a combination of the physical switches can be used while riding. Besides the already existing Google Maps on the go, Ather Energy is also working towards launching a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) allowing for riders to monitor the tyre pressure.

These new features will make the daily rides a seamless experience and limit riders from having to pull out their phones. The update also includes a brand new Ather App which has been built from scratch to provide users with a clean, intuitive interface to interact with their scooter and with the larger Ather Community. It is developed in native Android and iOS frameworks and includes a redesigned, contextual home screen.

The new design allows for easy access to all the information the user typically needs and a fresh new design language. Future updates will bring in more relevant features and information which will make the app even more engaging and useful. It will be available for Android in the Google Play Store and in a few weeks will be released in the Apple App Store for iOS users.