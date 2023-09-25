Ather 450S HR & 450S LR Launch Soon? Info Leaked

The Ather 450S HR will likely be positioned above the existing 450S variant with a larger 3.7 kWh battery pack

A couple of days ago, we brought you a story that Ather Energy is currently developing new scooters to expand its EV range and that two all-new models could be introduced by the end of the next financial year. While the Bengaluru-based start-up will eventually enter the electric motorcycle space, it could be at least three years away.

Recently, Ather Energy introduced the 450S variant and the 450 series appears to be waiting to get more new variants. A leaked document indicates that Ather Energy could launch new 450S HR and 450S LR models and they could be launched soon in India. More new battery packs could also join the lineup judging by the leaked circular document for approval.

The Ather 450S HR could be positioned above the existing 450S depending on the battery pack. Currently, the 450S uses a 2.9 kWh battery pack and if a larger battery pack comes into play in the 450S HR, it will certainly help expand the 450S lineup. The Ather 450X is retailed with either a 2.9 kWh or a 3.7 kWh battery pack with higher range capabilities.

The Ather range of electric scooters is priced between Rs. 1.35 lakh and Rs. 1.63 lakh (ex-showroom) considering the different packs available. The electric two-wheeler space is currently led by Ola Electric and the brand introduced the new-gen S1 series a while ago. The more affordable S1X family is accompanied by the S1 Air and the range-topping S1 Pro.

The Ather 450 series is known for its good performance characteristics and it competes against e-scooters retailed by Bajaj Auto, TVS, Ola and others. Hot on the heels of new investments from Hero MotoCorp and a Singapore-based funding firm, the company plans to expand its footprint by adding more touchpoints across the country.

The reduction in FAME subsidies has hurt its profitability as its losses increased by 2.5 times in the last FY. Ather reported a loss of Rs. 864.5 crore in FY2022-23 as against a loss of Rs. 344.1 crore in the previous financial year according to the annual financial statements filed with the ROC (Registrar Of Companies).