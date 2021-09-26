Ather 450 Plus, 450X Prices Down By Up To Rs. 24,000 In Maharashtra

Ather 450 Plus and 450X are priced at Rs. 1.03 lakh and Rs. 1.22 lakh respectively in Mumbai, Maharashtra following the new subsidies

The electric two-wheeler space is certainly heating up in the Indian market courtesy of the arrival of a number of new products in recent times. The scooter segment has consistently witnessed new launches with electrified powertrains and some mainstream manufacturers have indeed joined the party to spice things up.

Ather Energy is one of the promising startups as the Bengaluru-based company offers scooters with good build quality, performance levels and connectivity. Last month, the electric scooter segment welcomed the arrival of the Ola S1 and S1 Pro along with the Simple One and on paper, they do look exciting but we cannot comment on their credibility until we get to ride them.

The central government as well as the state authorities are encouraging the production and sales of electric scooters as the brands are getting benefitted by local subsidies. While some state governments are providing attractive incentives, others simply staying out of the way. Courtesy of the new subsidies, the Ather 450 Plus and 450X prices have gone down significantly in Maharashtra.

The Ather 450 Plus and 450X are priced at Rs. 1.03 lakh and Rs. 1.22 lakh respectively in Mumbai, Maharashtra excluding the insurance, road tax and registrations but inclusive of GST charges. The brand indicates that there is a price drop of around Rs. 24,000 and in the same context, the Ola S1 and S1 Pro carry a price tag of Rs. 95,000 and Rs. 1.25 lakh respectively there.

TVS has been aggressively expanding the reach of the iQube in recent months and the same can be said for the Bajaj Chetak as their sales numbers are improving steadily. The iQube has an on-road price of Rs. 1.11 lakh in Pune. Following the price drop, the Ather 450 Plus and 450X cost lesser than the 125 cc scooters from Piaggio as they make for an attractive proposition.

Utilising the existing platform, Ather will launch a more affordable scooter that will be slotted below the 450 Plus in the near future and the brand’s footprint will be expanded continuously over the next 24 months.