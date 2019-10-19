Ather 450 Electric Scooter Deliveries Begins In Chennai With 75KM Range

By commencing the deliveries in a new city, Ather Energy has expanded its reach into a new market; nearly 100 units of the 450 are being delivered

Ather Energy has today announced the commencement of deliveries for the 450 electric scooter in Chennai. Nearly 100 units of the Ather 450 will be delivered to the customers this week in the capital of Tamil Nadu alongside new compact home charger known as Ather Dot. Tarun Mehta, Co-founder & CEO, has handed over the keys to the owners at the Ather Space.

The homegrown electric vehicle start-up has been investing in establishing fast charging facilities in the cities of Bengaluru and Chennai. The deliveries in Chennai have begun with having ten fast charging points and the company says more will be added in the coming months. Ather has partnered with Chai Kings and signed a MoU to add charging stations across 30 of its outlets in the city.

The owners of the Ather 450 in Chennai can ue the first couple of the charging points at Chai King’s outlets in Porur and Ekkattuthangal. Ather has further stated that with the availability of multiple fast charging points, the owners can avail home and free charging across the city until December this year.

It will certainly help in enhancing the ownership experience and reducing range anxiety. The Ather 450 owners in Chennai can find charging points across the city from Bikes & Burgers in Kolathur to Forum Vijaya Mall, Vadapalani and all the way to East Coast at Madras Square on ECR.

Back in July 2019, Ather Energy opened pre-orders in Chennai and it has been said that the reservations are full till December and the third batch is now open for deliveries in February to March 2020. The brand is also offering test rides at their experience centre, Ather Space in Nungambakkam and it gives consumers the opportunity to get an in-depth look at the model.

Ather Grid Locations in Chennai:

Location Type Address Bikes and Burgers Restaurant Kolathur Coco Jaunt 1728 Restaurant Anna Nagar Soul Garden Bistro Restaurant Kilpauk Forum Vijaya Mall Mall Vadapalani AtWorks CoWorking Space Guindy East Coast at Madras Square Restaurant Neelankarai SunnyBee Supermarket Alwarpet Ampa SkyWalk mall Mall Aminjikarai Naturals Salon South Boag Road Kriyates Resort Thoraipakkam Ather Space Experience Centre Nungambakkam

Following Bengaluru and Chennai, Ather is now preparing to launch in Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi and Mumbai. The Ather 450 has a top speed of 80 kmph and the riding range is claimed to be 75 km. It can accelerate from zero to 40 kmph in just 3.9 seconds.