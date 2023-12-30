Ather 450 Apex To Be Officially Launched On January 6

Ather 450 Apex will be officially launched on January 6, 2024 and is claimed to be the fastest electric scooter from the brand

Ather Energy has officially revealed via its social media handles that a new scooter will be introduced in India. The release date for the recently teased 450 Apex is out as it is scheduled to hit the market on January 6, 2024. Endorsed to be the pinnacle of the 450 platform, this new electric scooter will become the company’s most high-performance model to date.

The bookings for the Ather Apex 450 are already open at authorised dealerships and it is claimed to be the fastest electrified scooter from the brand. The old teaser showed the presence of a clean side profile, single-piece seat setup, a single-piece grab rail and some elements including the front apron remaining identical to the existing model.

Presently, the Ather 450X achieves a top speed of 90 kmph and accelerates from zero to 40 kmph in a mere 3.3 seconds and it uses a 6.4 kW electric motor, which is good enough of producing 26 Nm of maximum torque. It is equipped with a 3.7 kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of up to 150 km on a single charge and it will be interesting to see what the Apex will be capable of.

Expected to set new benchmarks in performance, the upcoming Ather 450 Apex will deliver quicker acceleration and higher top speed as well. It will feature four ride modes namely Eco, Ride, Sport, and Warp+. The Warp+ could be the most ludicrous of the modes extracting the maximum performance from the e-scooter.

Ather Energy’s Chief Executive Officer & co-founder, Tarun Mehta, confirmed on X a while ago that a brand new scooter is under development for debut sometime next year. In contrast to the performance-based 450 Apex, the family-oriented scooter is expected to feature a practical design, offering increased spaciousness with a generously sized floorboard.

It will be positioned to compete with models such as the Ola S1X, TVS iQube, and Bajaj Chetak. It will more likely carry a competitive price bracket with a decent overall range to appeal to a wide range of consumers upon arrival.