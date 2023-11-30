Ather 450 Apex Teased, To Be The Fastest e-Scooter From The Brand

Ather 450 Apex is expected to go on sale in the coming months with quicker acceleration and better performance

Ather Energy’s Chief Executive Officer & co-founder, Tarun Mehta, recently confirmed on X that two all-new electric scooters will be introduced next year. One will be a new 450 and the other will be a family-based affordable scooter. It appears that the Bengaluru-based EV startup has named the new e-scooter the 450 Apex or it could be a top-of-the-line variant of the existing 450 range.

The Ather 450 Apex is claimed to be the fastest electric scooter yet from the company and it was teased by Mehta in a recent post on X. His tweet read, “On our 10th year at @atherenergy, announcing the pinnacle of the 450 platform – Ather 450 Apex! We invited some of our community members recently to take our fastest scooter yet for a spin. Can’t wait to get it on the roads next year!”

It must be noted that Ather recently celebrated its tenth-year anniversary at its manufacturing unit in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The teaser shows some of the riders, who have ridden the Ather 450 Apex, sharing their experience (and they seem to be mindblown) and a little sneak peek of the camouflaged prototype could also be observed.

A clean-looking side profile, single-piece seat, single-piece grab rail and parts of the front apron and head area can be seen reminiscing the existing model. Mehta previously said, “..for those who loved the 450X, we’re shortly introducing an evolution of the 450 series.” It is said to be the absolute pinnacle of refined performance and will boast best-in-class features.

It will go on sale in early 2024 and will carry a premium price tag but he has assured that the price will be well worth it. Currently, the Ather 450X has a top speed of 90 kmph and it can accelerate from zero to 40 kmph in just 3.3 seconds. The upcoming Ather 450 Apex is expected to elevate the performance standards with quicker acceleration times.

On the other hand, the family-based scooter will likely have a practical design and be more spacious with a large floorboard. It will compete against Ola S1X, TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak.