Ather 450 Apex Launched – 157 Km Range, 100 Kmph Top Speed

Ather 450 Apex sits at the top of the range and has a claimed range of 157 km on a single charge and a top speed of 100 kmph

Ather Energy has today announced the launch of the 450 Apex in India following a number of teasers in recent weeks. Priced at Rs. 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom), it is equipped with the same 3.7 kWh battery pack found in the 450X and has a claimed range of 157 km on a single charge in the Indian Driving Cycle and it gets a clever throttle mechanism as well.

The accelerator of the Ather 450 Apex can be twisted 15 degrees backwards to slow down the electric scooter without touching the braking system. The 450 Apex uses a 7 kW electric power and is claimed to accelerate from zero to 40 kmph in just 2.9 seconds while the 40 to 80 kmph time will be quicker than the 450X making it the fastest Ather on sale.

The Ather 450X is currently priced between Rs. 1.37 lakh and Rs. 1.66 lakh (ex-showroom). The new 450 Apex is endorsed to be the quickest Ather offering yet and it is the only model within the brand’s lineup to have a claimed top speed of 100 kmph, thanks to the Warp+ mode. The Ather 450 Apex is around Rs. 23,000 more expensive than the Ather 450X.

Unlike the Ather 450X, the 450 Apex will have a limited production run and the numbers will depend on the customer demand. The Bengaluru-based EV maker went on to say that the 450 Apex’s production will only last till October 2024 and its official bookings have commenced officially today with deliveries planned to start in March 2024 in India.

The Ather 450 Apex does not have any significant visual changes compared to the 450X and it is underpinned by the same Gen 3 platform as its sibling. Although no dimensional changes, the electric scooter uses a new enclosed belt drive, which will eventually make its way to other model in the portfolio. It has been made available in a bespoke Indium blue colour scheme.

The rear body panels are transparent and the orange highlights add to the sporty character of the zero-emission scooter and is complemented by the orange finished alloy wheels. Does the extra performance of the 450 Apex worth the big price increase of Rs. 23,000 over 450X?