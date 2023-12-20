Ather 450 Apex Bookings Now Open; India Launch Soon

The pre-bookings for the Ather 450 Apex are now open for a token amount of Rs. 2,500; To get more power and tech; Launch Soon

Celebrating Ather’s 10th Anniversary, the 450 Apex Limited Edition electric scooter will be launched soon in the Indian market and the pre-bookings are now open via the brand’s official website. While the details about the e-scooter are scarce at the moment, we surely know that it will be positioned at the top of the company’s line-up, precisely a notch above the current flagship 450X.

Expected to be the fastest two-wheeler from Ather yet, the 450 Apex will get additional performance, features as well as visual updates. As per the brand’s official website, the deliveries of the limited edition Ather 450 Apex will start in March 2024. This means that we are still a long time away before we see the e-scooter rolling on Indian roads, however, the official unveil is expected to happen in the coming days.

Thanks to the series of teasers from Ather, we know that it will get an additional Warp+ mode which will offer enhanced performance, over the Eco, Ride and Sport in the regular model. This new mode could allow for faster acceleration, thus cutting down on the current 0-40 kmph timing of 3.3 seconds.

Some media reports suggest that this upgraded version could likely come with a top speed of over 100 kmph. Currently, the 450X has a claimed top speed of 90 kmph. Talking about design, the e-scooter will sport transparent body panels, thus fully exposing the internals along with new graphics. However, the overall silhouette is expected to remain the same, as suggested by the latest teaser.

The battery capacity of 3.7 kWh is expected to remain the same, however, there could be a slight bump in power figures as compared to 450X’s 6.4 kW peak output. Ather could limit the use of Warp+ mode to preserve battery and make up for the extra power consumption. In addition to this, a stronger regenerative braking system with multiple modes is also expected to be a part of the package.

As for the pricing is concerned, the Ather 450 Apex is expected to carry a slight premium of around Rs. 10,000 over the current top-spec 450X.