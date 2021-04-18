Ashok Leyland Delivers Light Bullet Proof Vehicles To Indian Air Force

The Light Bullet Proof Vehicle (LBPV) is an indigenized version of Lockheed Martin’s Common Vehicle Next Generation (CVNG)

Ashok Leyland has delivered the first of its kind ‘Light Bullet Proof Vehicle’ (LBPV) to the Indian Air force, and the first lot of these vehicles were delivered on April 13, 2021. The Light Bullet Proof Vehicle is an adopted version of Lockheed Martin’s (LM) Common Vehicle Next Generation (CVNG), and has been developed under Transfer of Technology (ToT) from Lockheed Martin’s to the Hinduja Group-owned multinational automotive manufacturer.

Vipin Sondhi, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Ashok Leyland Limited, said, “Supplying to the Armed Forces is a matter of pride for us. We are delighted to have the opportunity to be able to use our expertise in mobility in service of our nation.”

“This LBPV is another example of our team’s capability combined with a strong sense of understanding of what is required in arduous conditions. We are grateful to be a trusted partner of the Indian Armed Forces, and we look forward to more opportunities like this to contribute significantly towards the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative,” he added.

It should be noted that the LBPV is completely indigenized and developed in India itself. It has high off-road mobility, and will have no trouble operating on terrains like mud, sand, rocks, as well as shallow water. It also has a high payload fraction, can accommodate a crew of 6 and has ample cargo space to carry substantial mission equipment.

The vehicle is protected from both ballistic & blast threats, and can also launch attacks. According to the company, the LBPV has low occupant-absorbed power, which allows the crew to endure driving long distances off-road yet still be an effective fighting/workforce at the end of the trip. What’s more is that Ashok Leyland claims the vehicle has very good ride quality, which is a bonus.

Ashok Leyland’s mobility solutions range from 4×4 to 12×12 for defence personnel as well as logistics. The company has relationships with Lockheed Martin since 2014 with the CVNG Program. Under ToT, Ashok Leyland hopes to develop many more products for India in future, and for export markets as well.