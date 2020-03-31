Around 75% Mahindra XUV300 Buyers Opted For Diesel Version Last Year

The BSVI compliant Mahindra XUV300 diesel version went on sale only a few days ago, priced from Rs. 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra & Mahindra introduced the BSVI compliant XUV300 petrol version in December 2019. The 1.2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol motor produces 110 bhp maximum power and 200 Nm of torque as before. Only a few days ago, the BSVI diesel version has reached the domestic market.

The diesel variant of the Mahindra XUV300 is priced between Rs. 8.69 lakh and Rs. 12.69 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) and develops slightly less power and similar peak torque of 300 Nm. While the petrol engine is paired with only a six-speed manual, the diesel can be had in either a six-speed manual or a six-speed AMT transmission.

The XUV300 competes against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Honda WR-V and is currently one of the best-sellers for the homegrown UV specialists alongside the Scorpio and Bolero. The monocoque SUV sits on the X100 architecture as the SsangYong Tivoli and it was rated five stars in Global NCAP crash tests.

The XUV300 was the most significant launch from Mahindra in 2019 and despite the sales crisis preventing the auto industry’s progress, the XUV300 managed to post decent numbers since its launch by the middle of February. Models like Marazzo and flagship Alturas G4 came only a few months prior to the XUV300 but they could not post big volumes.

In the calendar year 2019, Mahindra sold a total of 40,197 units of the XUV300. Nearly 30,000 of the cumulative sales were for the diesel variant whose range was expanded with a W6 AMT trim in September 2019. About 74 per cent of the total sales was for the diesel version and 10,278 units of the petrol powered version were recorded during that period.

The sub-four-metre SUV segment is one of the hotly contested in recent years. To have a distinct advantage, Mahindra is expected to introduce the Sportz variant of the XUV300 in the coming months with more power and torque. The segment will get a new rival in the form of Kia Sonet as well sometime later this year.